The OSAA state dance competition took place March 17-18 at the Salem Pavilion and saw a couple trophies head back to the area. Read moreLake Oswego dance wins two titles; West Linn and Wilsonville compete
The program has events nearly every day in April Read moreHere are five can’t-miss Lake Oswego Reads activities
Persian new year honors women fighting for freedom in Iran Read moreElected official represents Oregon during the White House's Nowruz celebration
20 years after notorious escape, sheriff's office works on another round of renovations, this time focused on suicidal inmates Read moreEscape from Clackatraz: Clackamas County's old jail still learning new tricks
1988 deed restriction says hotel and restaurant property uses must be in "harmony" with each other Read moreNeighboring landlord sues Clackamas County in attempt to block transitional housing
The Arts Council of Lake Oswego showcases the work of Emily Jung Miller and Martin Stabler Read moreTime and grief reflected upon in Lake Oswego art exhibit
Budget committee will review Oregon effort to obtain some of the $52 billion available in federal money to encourage domestic manufacturing. Read morePanel advances plan to aid semiconductor grants