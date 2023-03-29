A high percentage of sales are “off market” homes today, sold without even hitting the MLS. The tight inventory situation looks like it won’t ease any time soon. Builders can’t build any faster, and owners aren’t in a rush to move. Still, life happens: births, deaths, graduations, marriages, divorces go year round, so inventory will come. Sometimes you have to trust that the universe will put an option in front of you, and sometimes you have to go find it. If you don’t work every day in your target neighborhood to know when people are planning to sell and buy, then it helps to know a broker who is.
It's also imperative to be fully ready to act when the right home presents itself. That means lots of planning. Understanding how to use contingencies on either buying or selling takes a detailed conversation with a skilled agent, and preparing to sell for maximum net can’t be rushed either. You can rush your home to market but you’ll get a different outcome than taking the time to plan and do it right.
Chances at the right home are rare today and not being prepared is a sure way to miss the boat. The key to success is partnership with an agent who has the skill to coach and advise you on how to fit the pieces together, and who also has a broad network of agents they know and are trusted by. Strong counsel and good relationships are the currency we trade in every day. Give us a call.