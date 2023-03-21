Spring is a beautiful time of year, and springtime holidays, such as Easter and Mother’s Day, are times to celebrate with friends and family. As you’re planning festivities, don’t forget to “cat-proof” your home and garden. Keep your cat safe this spring season by choosing safer flower alternatives.

Lilies are extremely popular around the world and are commonly seen in garden beds and in bouquets. But lilies pose a significant safety threat to cats—specifically lilies in the “true lily” and “daylily” families. The entire lily plant is toxic: the stem, the leaves, the flowers, the pollen, and even the water in the vase. Eating just a small amount of a leaf or flower petal, licking a few pollen grains off its fur while grooming, or drinking the water from the vase can cause your cat to develop irreversible, fatal kidney failure in less than 3 days.

