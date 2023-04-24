Despite the wet spring we are having, dry, chapped lips can still be a problem. When the condition is chronic, there may be an underlying cause. Cheilitis is the medical term used for this condition. Our lips do not have oil glands like other parts of our skin; this makes them more susceptible to drying out and becoming chapped or cracked. Everyone knows the usual suspects that cause drying, such as a salty diet, dehydration, and sun exposure. Licking your lips can be problematic, too, because the enzymes in your saliva break down the tissues of the lips.
Lesser-known causes of cheilitis are taking certain medications. Antidepressants, antihistamines, antibiotics, over-the-counter pain medications, and chemotherapy can be the cause. Even certain skincare ingredients, like benzoyl peroxide, vitamin A, retinol and salicylic acid can be irritating to the lips. Uncommon causes are a deficiency of vitamin B12 or C, yeast infections, and an allergic reaction to something in a product you use.
Dermatologists recommend using a petroleum jelly-based product for 2-3 weeks. They suggest reapplying it 6-8 times throughout the day. Avoid products with flavorings and look for products made with petrolatum, which locks in moisture, and dimethicone, which seals off cracks and splits. Make sure to stay hydrated and rule that out initially. If symptoms persist beyond that, then look for further help from your physician. In rare cases, cheilitis can be a sign of infection, a thyroid disorder, or more serious problems.