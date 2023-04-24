With so much happening across the country and the costs of everything on the rise, you might be wondering how all that is impacting real estate. Whether you’re selling, buying or staying put, here are the 2023 real estate trends to watch.
Trend #1: Home inventory is low but growing
The real estate market has been dealing with low inventory for a while. It’s a trend that only got worse during the pandemic. But inventory has been moving upward since May 2022.
Still, the number of active home listings in November 2022 was around 38% lower than the pre-2020 levels of November 2017–2019.
Trend #2: Annual home values are still rising
Home prices are still going up year after year. The national median home price for active listings increased by 11% to $416,000 in November 2022 compared to November 2021. But the speed of home price growth is calming down. That means 2023 will probably be a pretty slow growth year.
Trend #3: Mortgage interest rates are higher
The average mortgage interest rate was lower than it’s ever been in 2021. But it’s gone up since then.
Because the Federal Reserve raised interest rates in 2022, the average rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage jumped to the highest it’s been in over 15 years. Meanwhile, the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reached 7.08% in October.
