The housing market is stabilizing, due to the resilient economy. But experts are predicting that interest rates will continue to climb as we fight back inflation. If you feel nervous at that prospect, try not to panic. There’s not an expectation that homes will sell at outrageous percentages, like 25% over the list price, anymore. If rates continue to rise then expect to see both low supply and lower demand, which will be likely to create a relatively flat market.
A steady influx of new buyers in their early 30s will be in the housing market each year. Despite this, buyer demand is down. The interest rates have risen and as a result, buyers are not rushing to purchase homes. Some buyers are choosing to sit out and watch the market and see what happens moving forward. But the adage “fortune favors the bold,” rings true. If you’re brave enough to buy now, buyers will benefit from a greater inventory, less competition and the ability to negotiate repairs with sellers. In the current market, sellers are having to make more concessions to find the right buyer. There is a larger inventory of homes available-- the trade-off is the high interest rate.
