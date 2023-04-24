Veterinarians play an important role in society keeping people's pets happy and healthy.

Veterinarians play an important role in society keeping people's pets happy and healthy.  

Celebrated annually on the last Saturday in April, World Veterinary Day is a day that honors the veterinary profession. It is an excellent opportunity to make known, highlight and illustrate the wide variety of duties and responsibilities the veterinarians play at a local, national and international level, the challenges they face in their day-to-day work and their contribution to the benefit of the global society.

Veterinarians practice medicine by diagnosing diseases and treating injuries and ailments in all kinds of animals. Some vets specialize in large animals, such as horses and cattle. Others work only with cats, dogs, and other small pets, such as rabbits, ferrets, and hamsters.

Jonathan Wisniewski, Emergency Veterinary Clinic of Tualatin (EVCOT) 

Emergency Veterinary Clinic of Tualatin

8250 SW Tonka St

Tualatin, OR 97052

503-691-7922

http://www.evcot.com/

