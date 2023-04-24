Celebrated annually on the last Saturday in April, World Veterinary Day is a day that honors the veterinary profession. It is an excellent opportunity to make known, highlight and illustrate the wide variety of duties and responsibilities the veterinarians play at a local, national and international level, the challenges they face in their day-to-day work and their contribution to the benefit of the global society.
Veterinarians practice medicine by diagnosing diseases and treating injuries and ailments in all kinds of animals. Some vets specialize in large animals, such as horses and cattle. Others work only with cats, dogs, and other small pets, such as rabbits, ferrets, and hamsters.
Veterinarians can also specialize in a particular animal species, such as: avian (birds), equine (horses), reptiles, and amphibians. There are also veterinarians who specialize in treating zoo animals or animals in the wild.
Wondering how you can celebrate? One way is to leave a positive review on your local veterinarian’s website. Or, for those pet owners who have procrastinated or forgotten recently to get regular checkups for their pets, now is the perfect time! Call EVCOT, or hop onto our website, to book an appointment to get that pet into the clinic for a time to make sure they are healthy and happy.