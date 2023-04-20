Military veterans may be entitled to a benefit called “Aid and Attendance" which may provide over $2,000.00 a month of additional income to help pay for Long-Term Care (LTC). Medicaid may also pay for LTC for both Veterans and non-Veterans if they meet certain eligibility requirements.
These programs are based on the applicants needs, but often people erroneously believe they must be totally broke in order to qualify.
Medicaid Rumors
There are many rumors about Oregon Medicaid. While some are seeded in fact, the rumors do not tell the whole story.
For example, while a Medicaid recipient may not have more than $2,000.00 in available resources, with proper planning their healthy spouse may be able keep up to $148,620.00 or more!
Also, did you know that even if you have more income than Medicaid’s maximum (currently $2,742.00 a month) you may still be able to qualify? And your home is an exempt asset if you or your spouse continue to live in the home. There are many exceptions to the general rules.
With proper planning, an ill spouse can receive Medicaid benefits while a healthy spouse continues to live in their home with enough assets and income to live comfortably.
Plan Now!
Whether you are in care now or care is still years down the road, the time to plan is now! Only an experienced Elder Law attorney can assist families when planning for LTC. Whether a serious medical condition exists now or not, those that seek help right away are significantly better off than those that do nothing.
