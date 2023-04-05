A herniated disc does not always manifest with severe pain and surgical intervention. With proper care, most back muscle sprains, strains, and disc injuries can heal without invasive measures. However, it is essential to understand that not all disc injuries are the same. While sudden pain onset can be a common symptom, the way you experience that pain may not be what you expect.
A herniated or slipped disc occurs when one of the disc's inner layers has pushed through its tough outer layer. On the other hand, a bulging disc has an inner layer that is protruding and likely very close to penetrating the outer layer. The pain associated with a disc problem may be twofold: if the disc bulges far enough to press on a spinal nerve, you may feel pain that travels down your arms or legs. If the inside of your disc pushes through the outer layer, it could cause severe inflammation resulting in pain.
Individuals between 45-65 years old are at high risk of experiencing a herniated disc since their discs have naturally become more dehydrated and stiff. It's crucial to seek medical attention from a professional specialized in spinal disc treatment to receive an accurate diagnosis and suggested course of action.
It's essential to note that the spine is incredibly resilient and can heal without invasive procedures, injections, or surgeries. Movement-based care like spinal adjustments and spinal manipulation can help your body heal and stay healthy. Regular adjustments, even when you're not in pain, can help you avoid future spinal problems.
In conclusion, a herniated disc doesn't always manifest in a specific way, and with proper care, most back muscle sprains, strains, and disc injuries can heal without invasive measures. Seek professional medical attention, keep your spine healthy through regular adjustments, and remember that your spine is resilient and can heal.