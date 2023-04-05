Helpful tips from Back N'Line

Helpful tips from Back N'Line

A herniated disc does not always manifest with severe pain and surgical intervention. With proper care, most back muscle sprains, strains, and disc injuries can heal without invasive measures. However, it is essential to understand that not all disc injuries are the same. While sudden pain onset can be a common symptom, the way you experience that pain may not be what you expect.

A herniated or slipped disc occurs when one of the disc's inner layers has pushed through its tough outer layer. On the other hand, a bulging disc has an inner layer that is protruding and likely very close to penetrating the outer layer. The pain associated with a disc problem may be twofold: if the disc bulges far enough to press on a spinal nerve, you may feel pain that travels down your arms or legs. If the inside of your disc pushes through the outer layer, it could cause severe inflammation resulting in pain.

Dr. Rami of Back N'Line is here to help

Dr. Rami of Back N'Line is here to help
Back N'Line Chiropractic and Wellness

Back N'Line Chiropractic and Wellness

Back N’Line Chiropractic & Wellness

482 2nd Street

Lake Oswego

503-914-4955

www.backnlinechiro.com

Tags

Recommended for you