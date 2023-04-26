Let’s be honest, we all watch HGTV shows filled with fun stuff about mansions and tiny homes, from Bali to Alaska. We have fun visions of “perfect,” but they get in the way in house hunting.
The reality is that you are not going to find it out there, or it’s likely in someone else’s price range. You then resign, thinking you can’t execute it for yourself. I’m here to say YES you can. And you should.
Simply put, it’s just sticks and bricks stirred together with a vision guide. It just takes a little confidence. I love the quote by Dag Hammarskjöld, UN Secretary General in the 1950s: “Never measure the height of a mountain until you have reached the top. Then you will see how low it was.”
You can add outdoor living, remodel a kitchen, move walls, and turn a no-go into the amazing home you dream of. Financially and practically, it’s much more likely to succeed if you rehab rather than build from scratch.
You need a broker who has the language to work with vision and understands sticks and bricks. One who knows construction financing, and has the patience to work with you through assessing what is and isn’t possible on properties that aren’t perfect, but are perfect candidates. It may be right in front of you and would be a shame to walk right by it and miss out.
Take the first step today and call me. I’ll be thrilled to guide you.