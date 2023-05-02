The hip flexors are a group of muscles responsible for flexing your hips as you walk, and one of these muscles is called the Psoas.
This muscle starts at your lower spine, passes through your pelvis, and attaches to your thigh bone (femur) to enable hip flexion.
Unfortunately, this muscle can become tight, particularly if you sit for extended periods without exercising. Tightness in the Psoas can cause lower back pain, sore buttocks, and clicking hips. This is because the pelvic region is bony, and when the hip flexors are tight, the tendons can rub over these bony protrusions, creating clicking or grinding noises.
Over time, this can lead to inflammation and irritation of the tendons, which can worsen the problem. This condition is sometimes known as dancer's hip, as dancers often experience overuse of the joints and tendons. Athletes and runners can also experience hip pain and constant clicking or grinding due to overuse of the joints and tendons.
Even if you don't hear an audible click, you might still feel the sensation of popping or grinding, which is something to be aware of. To reduce tension in your hips, it's a good idea to stretch out the hip flexor muscles regularly.
Rest and recovery are usually the main treatment for dancer's hip or clicking hips, and low-impact exercises like gentle walking, swimming, or yoga can help reduce tightness and irritation in the hip area.
High-intensity activities such as sports, running, and dancing may need to be avoided for a while.
If you're experiencing hip pain or clicking, it's advisable to seek professional medical advice to determine the cause of your symptoms and start a treatment plan. Give our office a call, and we can help you get back on track.