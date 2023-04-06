Having just returned from Mexico to face the extraordinary cold and wet of our Northwest winter, it’s been hard to not want to return south of the border.
Not only was the weather warm but creative muses seem more active when I am embraced by the writing and artist community of San Miguel de Allende, a beautiful colonial town in the highlands of Central Mexico.
For the past 18 years, San Miguel’s extraordinary International Writers Conference has drawn multitudes from not only the U.S. and Canada but also from Europe. Having had to be virtual during the past two years of the pandemic, it was especially exciting to return to an “in-person” event. Both the weather and the warmth of the locals draw people from all over the globe to this “Pueblo Mágico,” a designation given by the Mexican Secretariat of Tourism to the most beautiful and historically significant towns of the country.
This past February, at the literary conference, I had the opportunity to offer readings from my new book “Dark Secrets, A Legacy of Memories from 1939 Sweden,” which were well received by friends and strangers alike. Keynote speakers at the conference were award-winning authors from Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. Among them were Jeanne Kwok, Suzette Mayr, Linda Spalding as well as one whose name you will definitely recognize, Margaret Atwood, who made a surprise post-conference visit to which one could buy tickets. The room was filled with over 500 people all regaling the sardonic humor of this world-renowned author.
One does not remain a stranger for long in this friendly and stimulating town where there’s music and laughter wafting out from local bars and restaurants, where mojigangas roam the streets inviting tourists to have their photos taken with them. The tradition of these “giant dolls” came from Spain. Originally, they were satirical renditions of political and religious figures. In Mexico they have morphed into more relaxed, colorful and comical art forms, made by local artisans, merging performance art with colossal sculptures. San Miguel’s vibrant arts community — including many galleries and art studios where one can take classes in painting, drawing, clay sculpture and photography — also draws me and others south of border.
The town’s proximity to another of the many pueblos mágicos, such as Guanajuato, is also an attraction. A university town famous for its annual International Cervantino Festival, a feast of cultural musical, theatrical and literary events held each year in October, Guanajuato has been officially designated the "Cervantes Capital of America."
So, if the cold, grey and wet weather is getting you down, just head south of the border, down Mexico way. You won’t regret it. And, I might add it’s safe — don’t worry!
Sher Davidson is a member of the Jottings Group (Jottings33@gmail.com) at the Lake Oswego Adult Community Center and author of “Dark Secrets,” “Under the Salvadoran Sun” and “Europe with Two Kids and a Van.”