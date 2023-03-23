A few weeks after moving to Mary’s Woods Retirement Community in 2018, and still orienting into my new life, it was curiosity that prompted a spur-of-the-moment decision to attend a “Singing Bowls” event. I joined the group already gathered, and listened to a brief background of this type of sound therapy. The presenter proceeded to tap the various-size bowls, then maneuvered the mallet around them to create vibrating tones that became mesmerizing as we sat quietly with eyes closed.
This unique experience was just what my mind and body needed after months of preparing for and making the move from my home, and I left feeling stress-free and peaceful.
Fast forward to December 2022 — a year of cautiously resuming in-person activities after two years of pandemic isolation. I was leaving Christina’s Balance and Strength class when she invited me to come the next afternoon to her yoga class for a singing bowls presentation. What a pleasant surprise to find one of our wellness and fitness facilitators was a licensed sound bowl therapist.
So on Dec. 21 I was seated with a few others on the perimeter of the darkened room, the yoga class on the floor with mats, bolsters and blankets. Christina proceeded to create her magic with the various-size bowls and I was torn between closing my eyes or watching her. On the floor, surrounded by the bowls, her body deftly moved from one to another to produce the vibrating tones.
Once again, the timing was perfect to relieve tensions that build in the weeks before Christmas. While my December stress levels are much lower now than those of my younger and more active years, some tenseness still seems to come with the season. I thanked Christina for inviting me and walked to my apartment in the fresh wintry air, mind and body refreshed and relaxed, and vowing that next time I would request a space on the floor.
That chance came Feb. 14 and my name was first on the sign-up sheet. Evidently word had spread on the campus, as this time the room was filled with several stationed on the floor as well as those seated. My space was close to the bowls where the sound and vibrations are at their highest, so I was enjoying the full effect; but the downside of lying down is that I couldn’t watch Christina.
I took a photo of her that day and told her I’d like to write about the singing bowls in my Jottings column, with her permission. I also asked for more information on the bowls and sound therapy and she sent me several sources which I am still perusing.
Metal bowls originated thousands of years ago in Asia and various metals have been used through the centuries before making those of crystal. Christina uses both crystal and metal and they are beautiful. The article on sound healing was especially interesting to me. The combination of the vibrations and tones offer possibilities of a drug-free way of treating pain and illness as the cells of our body enjoy the vibration of sound. Crystal bowls especially are said to help motivate the body to return to its natural state, supporting the journey from tension to relaxation, uneasiness into peace, confusion to clarity, bringing back into balance that which has become unbalanced.
We are fortunate to have Christina, and others, in Wellness & Fitness offering a variety of classes. In the past five years, I have been a participant in several and am the beneficiary of their time and talents, along with the fine facilities provided. Keeping as fit as possible is essential to my state of well-being and I am grateful to have opportunities to continue pursuing this goal.
As for the singing bowls, I’ll definitely be signing up for your next event, Christina — a place on the floor, please.
Jo Ann Parsons is a member of the Jottings Group at the Lake Oswego Adult Community Center and a resident of Mary’s Woods Retirement Community. Jottings email: jottings33@gmail.com.