Pictured here is Christina with the singing bowls. 

 Courtesy photo: Jo Ann Parsons

A few weeks after moving to Mary’s Woods Retirement Community in 2018, and still orienting into my new life, it was curiosity that prompted a spur-of-the-moment decision to attend a “Singing Bowls” event. I joined the group already gathered, and listened to a brief background of this type of sound therapy. The presenter proceeded to tap the various-size bowls, then maneuvered the mallet around them to create vibrating tones that became mesmerizing as we sat quietly with eyes closed.

This unique experience was just what my mind and body needed after months of preparing for and making the move from my home, and I left feeling stress-free and peaceful.

