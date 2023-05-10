The Lake Oswego Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual awards ceremony 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at Ironlight in Lake Oswego. At the event, honors such as business of the year, lifetime achievement award and community leader of the year award will be presented. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit lakeoswegochamberchamber.com.
Lakewood play
The Lakewood Theatre Company will perform the musical comedy “Something Rotten” from April 29 to June 11 at the Lakewood Center for the Arts in Lake Oswego. “Something Rotten” involves a pair of burgeoning playwright brothers who decide to write the first-ever musical. The play is set in the 16th century but fuses both Shakespeare and 21st century Broadway references. For tickets, visit lakewood-center.org.
Wilsonville lecture series
The Wilsonville Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee is offering a lecture series about the experiences of historically-marginalized community members.
There will be two more presentations in the series, each starting at 6:30 p.m.
On June 8, Rudyane River-Lindstrom, who is the director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the High Education Coordinating Commission, will present “Systemic Racism in Oregon Schools” at the Wilsonville Public Library.
On July 6, Ian Jaquiss with Relay Resources will discuss “Demystifying Disability” at Clackamas Community College.
Attorney general visit
Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum will discuss her accomplishments during a Willamette Women Democrats meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Celebrate Conference Room in Lake Oswego. Some topics she will discuss include victories against the company Monsanto, imposter scams and a settlement against opioid companies. Attending the event costs $20 and reservations should be reserved by Monday, May 8, by visiting www.W2Dems.com or calling 503-656-4445.
Lake Oswego Farmers' Market
Lake Oswego Farmers' Market, featuring fresh produce, music and hot food, will kick off from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at Millennium Plaza Park.
West Linn plant sale
The Friends of Rogerson Clematis Collection is hosting a Mother’s Day plant sale at its garden on 125 Rosemont Road in West Linn 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 14.
‘Taking Carbon out of Transportation’
The League of Women Voters of Clackamas County is offering an event titled Taking Carbon Out of Transportation from 2-3 p.m. May 17 at the West Linn Adult Community Center. Matt Noble, a public affairs specialist with the Oregon Department of Transportation, will discuss goals and strategies to reduce greenhouse emissions in the transportation sector, among other topics.