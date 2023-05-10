051023-eventslorne

The Lake Oswego Farmers Market returns with more programs and amenities.

LO chamber awards

The Lake Oswego Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual awards ceremony 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at Ironlight in Lake Oswego. At the event, honors such as business of the year, lifetime achievement award and community leader of the year award will be presented. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit lakeoswegochamberchamber.com.

