“Nearly everyone who lived in Oswego owned a cow; many had a horse. They ran at large in the early days, every cow and horse a lawnmower,” recollected Elizabeth Evans Pettinger. “That’s what happened to all of Oswego’s beautiful green grass I remember when I first got here.

“William Evans, my father, a metallurgist from Pennsylvania, moved our family to Oswego in 1892 from Detroit to supervise the making of steel at Oregon Iron and Steel Company’s smelter. I was born in Yankton, South Dakota in 1877, making me 15 when Dad moved us. We arrived In Portland then made our way to my Uncle Abner Evans’ house in Oswego via the narrow gauge railroad that wound its way from Portland over the Elk Rock trestle to Oswego Station. Uncle Abner, a civil engineer, had the only house in the area with indoor plumbing. How lucky we were we could stay with him.

