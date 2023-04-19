“Nearly everyone who lived in Oswego owned a cow; many had a horse. They ran at large in the early days, every cow and horse a lawnmower,” recollected Elizabeth Evans Pettinger. “That’s what happened to all of Oswego’s beautiful green grass I remember when I first got here.
“William Evans, my father, a metallurgist from Pennsylvania, moved our family to Oswego in 1892 from Detroit to supervise the making of steel at Oregon Iron and Steel Company’s smelter. I was born in Yankton, South Dakota in 1877, making me 15 when Dad moved us. We arrived In Portland then made our way to my Uncle Abner Evans’ house in Oswego via the narrow gauge railroad that wound its way from Portland over the Elk Rock trestle to Oswego Station. Uncle Abner, a civil engineer, had the only house in the area with indoor plumbing. How lucky we were we could stay with him.
“Although I finished grade school in Detroit and was ready for high school, there was no high school here. I enrolled in the new Oswego School, attending for one year. Oswego School overlooked the river and had a magnificent view of Mount Hood. Our principal was Mr. Downs; teachers were Mrs. Downs and Mary Bickner. My seat mate was May Mark; John Bickner and Philo Zimmerman sat in front of us. I remember very well the days when school had to be cancelled because the thick yellowish brown smoke from the furnace got in our throats and noses and brought tears to our eyes.
“I met my husband, Howard Pettinger, in Oswego. The Pettingers lived on Furnace Street, the preferred location of the managerial class at the time. They were just around the corner from us. Howard worked for Oregon Iron and Steel as an accountant. We married in 1897 when I was twenty and lived next door to an old vacant building, which was a blessing when our house burned down. We couldn’t bear the thought of moving away from the river so we moved into that old building and made ourselves comfortable for a couple of years.
“Our wedding took place in the dining hall of the building which formerly housed Trinity School and The Portland Hotel. Prior to serving as the hotel’s dining hall, the room was the drill hall for Trinity School cadets. When the school ceased operation, Oregon Iron and Steel took it over, turning it into a boarding house for the men working at the foundry and the furnace. Oregon Iron and Steel abandoned the building when the furnace stopped operating. After we moved out the building became deserted – again. Tramps and gypsies moved in seeking shelter and building fires to keep warm. October, 1900 that building burned to the ground.”
Known for her civic-mindedness and social reform ideas, Sarah Evans Pettinger founded the Free Reading Room Club and the Oswego Women’s Club. She was a firm believer in education for everyone where no one had to pay to read a book, including unemployed ironworkers. Because they weren’t working, they could use their free time to read, which would aid in their self-improvement. A lot of Oswego women agreed with Evans. They joined together to open a Free Reading Room with donated books in the Kellogg Building on First and A Avenue. The Kellogg Building was the town’s first brick building and home of Oswego’s first bank.
Founded in 1906, the primary mission of the Oswego Women’s Club was to serve the needs of Oswego’s children and their school. In later years the Oswego Women’s club led countless campaigns to improve Oswego, including establishing a free public library and free school lunches. Besides serving the town, the Oswego Women’s Club sought to enrich the lives of its members by exposing them to new ideas and introducing them to women beyond their immediate circle. By combining their energies, the women realized they could make improvements to the town of Oswego.
