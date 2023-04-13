041923-jottingslorne

Frank

 Courtesy photo: Connie Frank

It seems there is always something to do, even little things. I was lying in bed one early morning, and from that vantage point I could see the walls, covered in drawings, paintings, photographs and felt something needed adjustment, a bit of change. Getting up, I moved just one painting to another position and the room felt better. Such an easy task. Sundays are my time to relax. Early we usually meet friends for coffee and a good long chat, then home to Sunday off. It seems the weekdays are so full and complicated. Then comes the weekend.

I look at younger folks, those still on the 9-5 programs, employed with raising children, doing laundry, cleaning house, running errands, grocery shopping, so many things to do on those two days they have “off."