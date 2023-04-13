It seems there is always something to do, even little things. I was lying in bed one early morning, and from that vantage point I could see the walls, covered in drawings, paintings, photographs and felt something needed adjustment, a bit of change. Getting up, I moved just one painting to another position and the room felt better. Such an easy task. Sundays are my time to relax. Early we usually meet friends for coffee and a good long chat, then home to Sunday off. It seems the weekdays are so full and complicated. Then comes the weekend.
I look at younger folks, those still on the 9-5 programs, employed with raising children, doing laundry, cleaning house, running errands, grocery shopping, so many things to do on those two days they have “off."
My life has always been preoccupied with the world of work. I have been about moving fast, scrambling to keep up with all I have put on my plate. I chose so many things to do, to be involved with, to care about, to be obligated to. A busy schedule I created for myself, self-inflicted, my busy life.
Retired, I should be living life at a slower pace. Many friends said that when they retired it seemed that they were always busy. I doubted that. Now I am always occupied. A different busy. Yet the same household chores need to be done each day, then add in the new “pastimes” and days slip by — faster, it seems.
Recently I joined the Jottings Group of writers at the Adult Community Center. What a fun, intelligent gathering of women. I am having such a good time listening to their work and then sitting at my computer allowing myself to compose some words too. I was referred to that group by Peggy, who I met when I joined the Lake Grove Garden Club, another incredible organization dedicated to what we should all be concerned with: the planet we live on and our effect on it.
I highly recommend keeping busy, though, keeping your mind engaged, and your body active. The aches and pains start with that first stretch in the morning and last throughout the long day into night, but it is so worth the effort of staying active, staying alert, staying alive. I want to enjoy my life, I want to be present, to be aware of who I am and where I am now, in this moment. A new chapter begins in “retirement,” and I am embracing it fully.
Connie Frank is a member of the Jottings Group at the Lake Oswego Adult Community Center.