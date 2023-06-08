As one gets older, we tend to look back at the many memories, some good and some not so good, that have accumulated over a lifetime. Lately, I’ve been remembering a very special time when my husband and two young daughters, ages 3 1/2 and 5, had an unforgettable travel adventure.
It was 1972, my husband was between jobs and wanted to return to school to get a second degree to teach industrial arts. I was a stay-at-home mom with two young daughters, anxious to return to France where I had worked for two years before marrying, to see old friends and relatives in Sweden. My husband had enjoyed travel in Asia, while in the Navy before I met him. Saddened and disillusioned by the war in Vietnam which was still raging, we longed to leave the U.S. and travel abroad. One day, I said to my husband: “Let’s just sell our house and buy a VW bus and travel through Europe. We can visit my relatives in Sweden and friends in France and maybe see a bit more of the world with our children.” With some hesitation, a long pause, my husband said, “Yes, let’s do it!” The “for sale” sign went up on our small tract house in San Jose California, we began to write letters — there were no computers then — to chambers of commerce in Europe, research campgrounds, purchase a VW bus abroad and find cheap ways like charter flights to get there. Three months later, after storing a few possessions with family and friends, we departed on an adventure of a lifetime, Europe with Two Kids and a Van, later to become the title of my first book.