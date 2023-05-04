Recently, my daughter, Kim, and I have adopted a new conversation routine. We chat on the phone while she “dashes” about southern Washington. No, Kim is not relative to a well-known reindeer; she is earning extra funds to be debt free by working for a food delivery service. On weekends and sometimes on her drive homeward from work, Kim will schedule various shifts delivering food, chatting away about the orders and sites she is serving. We are Irish and so even the most menial trip can evolve into a story and hilarity. The intermittent ratcheting sound of her dying Honda ignition punctuates our conversation and laughter as the number of stories grow.
One story not to be forgotten is a lone Taco Bell order in a rural area. Upon arrival, a closed gate with a herd of goats behind it loomed. Opening the gate and with aromatic boxes in hand, Kim soon found herself surrounded by the hungry mob, nibbling on her hair and jacket as she made her way toward the home. The instructions specified leaving the food on the doorstep. What to do? The goats would surely eat the order. As she attempted to free herself from the goats, Kim tripped, falling against the door. Happily, the noise roused a young girl who, when answering the door, exclaimed, “Oh, so sorry! I forgot the goats were out.” “No problem,” said Kim as she bolted toward the gate.
As Kim “dashes” out of debt, it appears that her patrons may not be so lucky based on some of the orders she delivers. Most orders are from fast food or pizza vendors. At the very least it would appear in many cases that financially prudent decisions are not being made. Why would one pay delivery and a tip for a medium-size Starbucks Americano (cold by the time it arrives on your doorstep)? Why would you order a soda from Taco Bell when you could walk across your apartment parking lot to the Bell? Why would you request five large butterfingers, and one large Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup from 7-11, costing you almost $11?
Most deliveries are left at the door and so these questions remain unanswered though one questions the prevailing need for immediate gratification pervading our culture or the influence of recreational and/or addictive substances on decision making. Trying not to be judgmental, my daughter and I will often create reasons for spending triple the cost of an item just to have it delivered. Perhaps the soda was for someone ill, unable to leave their home, or the Americano was for a writer, amidst a brainstorm. Perhaps the Taco Bell order for a $19 party pack, 2 quesadillas and one nacho was to celebrate a child’s birthday where only one adult was present with no one to pick up the order.
Maybe the movie was so good that no one was willing to leave when candy urge hit. Yes, our imaginations soar as we conjure explanations for expenditures that do not seem wise.
My parents were of the Great Depression, and I was taught to be financially prudent, a value hopefully instilled in my daughters. Grocery shopping, packed school lunches and menus were planned. Nutritious snacks were kept on hand and, if possible, bought on sale. Fruits and vegetables reigned, and sodas and fast food were reserved for special occasions. I have never used a food delivery service though I can see its merits as I contemplate an upcoming surgery. My daughter confesses to occasionally using one when having to work an unexpected shift. Yes, sometimes food delivery services can be good financial decisions given the circumstances. Yet, this writer would advocate prudent use so that the patron is not found to be “dashing into debt.”
Josie Seymour is a member of the Jottings writing group at the Lake Oswego Adult Community Center; Jottings33@gmail.com.