Recently, my daughter, Kim, and I have adopted a new conversation routine. We chat on the phone while she “dashes” about southern Washington. No, Kim is not relative to a well-known reindeer; she is earning extra funds to be debt free by working for a food delivery service. On weekends and sometimes on her drive homeward from work, Kim will schedule various shifts delivering food, chatting away about the orders and sites she is serving. We are Irish and so even the most menial trip can evolve into a story and hilarity. The intermittent ratcheting sound of her dying Honda ignition punctuates our conversation and laughter as the number of stories grow.

One story not to be forgotten is a lone Taco Bell order in a rural area. Upon arrival, a closed gate with a herd of goats behind it loomed. Opening the gate and with aromatic boxes in hand, Kim soon found herself surrounded by the hungry mob, nibbling on her hair and jacket as she made her way toward the home. The instructions specified leaving the food on the doorstep. What to do? The goats would surely eat the order. As she attempted to free herself from the goats, Kim tripped, falling against the door. Happily, the noise roused a young girl who, when answering the door, exclaimed, “Oh, so sorry! I forgot the goats were out.” “No problem,” said Kim as she bolted toward the gate.