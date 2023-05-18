We first met at a new residents' meeting at our retirement home. Sixty-seven endless days spent with masks shrouding our smiles, toothy grins and hidden grimaces. Sixty-seven days of eating meals in our rooms, only venturing daily to the mail room, and that one weekly highlight — Wednesday Happy Hour where a server feted us with Prosecco, soda, wine, Goldfish, pretzels and cookies. We grinned and thanked the server with a garbled "This is great!" under our blue masks.

"Jean, where's the humor around here?" I recently asked. "When was the last time you laughed? Really, really laughed?" I certainly couldn't remember when tears were streaming down my cheeks. "Well, I recall one particular time when that happened. It was love at first sight." And with that, Jean shared her story of an astounding early life.