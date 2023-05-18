We first met at a new residents' meeting at our retirement home. Sixty-seven endless days spent with masks shrouding our smiles, toothy grins and hidden grimaces. Sixty-seven days of eating meals in our rooms, only venturing daily to the mail room, and that one weekly highlight — Wednesday Happy Hour where a server feted us with Prosecco, soda, wine, Goldfish, pretzels and cookies. We grinned and thanked the server with a garbled "This is great!" under our blue masks.
"Jean, where's the humor around here?" I recently asked. "When was the last time you laughed? Really, really laughed?" I certainly couldn't remember when tears were streaming down my cheeks. "Well, I recall one particular time when that happened. It was love at first sight." And with that, Jean shared her story of an astounding early life.
Her father passed of heart failure when she was seven. An older brother had died during childbirth and she admitted, "I wouldn't have seen the light of day if he survived." She continued living in Seattle with her mother, a special needs teacher.
One morning as Jean left for school, her mother stayed in bed, too ill to work. A doctor was called. Later that day, after school, an upstairs neighbor told her that her mother had been "terminally hospitalized."
At the time Eileen Ryan was her good school friend and playmate. Mrs. Ruth Ryan was contacted and Jean spent the rest of the school year in their home, including that summer on Puget Sound. Sadly, the Ryans were moving and Mrs. Ryan told her that they were unable to include her in their household due to an unfortunate family dynamic.
A neighbor suggested that she knew two couples who wanted to adopt — one in Seattle and the other in Vancouver, Washington. Jean chose the Emerald City. Her new "mother" sewed Jean new clothes and dresses to go with the two dresses she had and her parents enrolled here in an excellent school. She did well, but admitted she didn't know how to study. And one day she overheard her foster mother reveal to Mrs. Ryan, "we just can't keep her." Jean wasn't thrilled either with her new environment and was unhappy. However, the Vancouver family was still interested in adopting so over Christmas vacation, she was escorted to a home to meet the couple.
Her suitcase was bulging so she was unable to pack her little red hat with the yellow feather. Jean plopped it on her head and headed out. Her potential mother greeted the small redhead with the red hat and yellow feather with a smile, then broadened it, followed by a roar of laughter. Jean smiled, too, followed by a hearty laugh, and remembers that moment to this day.
Oh, did I mention that Jean will be 100 on Sept. 23?
Pat Perkins is a member of the Jottings Group at the Lake Oswego Adult Community Center.