It was 1978. Five of us graduate students sat on an orange shag carpet with a teaching assistant observing us. The sixth student, DeeDee, sat at a table behind and above us refusing to join the circle.

We were starting the lab part of our Theory of Group Dynamics course. We had no instructions except, “Form a group” … a group with no goal or common connection among us. We gave our names and then endured an awkward silence. No eye contact. Finally, Mike said, “We could tell why we want this course.” So we each told a little about ourselves. DeeDee said nothing. She had to be present to complete the course but saw no need to participate. We ignored her.