It was 1978. Five of us graduate students sat on an orange shag carpet with a teaching assistant observing us. The sixth student, DeeDee, sat at a table behind and above us refusing to join the circle.
We were starting the lab part of our Theory of Group Dynamics course. We had no instructions except, “Form a group” … a group with no goal or common connection among us. We gave our names and then endured an awkward silence. No eye contact. Finally, Mike said, “We could tell why we want this course.” So we each told a little about ourselves. DeeDee said nothing. She had to be present to complete the course but saw no need to participate. We ignored her.
At the next meeting some came in angry at the TA. “Don’t just sit there. Tell us what we’re supposed to do.” She just smiled. Again Mike said, “I think we should have an agenda each week and I’ve brought some suggestions.” “Who made you boss? We all should decide what to do,” blurted Mark. Others objected too. Even more tension. This process was like a long hike enduring insects, stinging nettles, heat and hunger. And DeeDee said nothing.
At the third meeting, Kathy came in crying. Her husband had just asked for a divorce. Finally we had something we could all focus on and show our best selves. At one point DeeDee said something from her elevated position. I looked at her and said, “If you aren’t down in the group going through the awkwardness with us, you can’t speak.” She glared at me, but so did all the others. DeeDee was black and they implied I was racist to talk this way. I hated this group.
But the next time we shared more of ourselves and laughed and tentatively enjoyed one another. We could recognize the nuts and bolts of group formation taught in the theory section — forming, storming, norming, performing. We were doing it all. DeeDee spoke again towards the end. I again told her she could not speak unless she joined the group. DeeDee used a sing-songy voice to say, “Ohh, Cherie, with her cookie cutter American life of one husband and two children thinks she can tell people what to do.” I said nothing and, although the others did not glare at me, they looked down and ignored both of us. This pattern continued in subsequent groups.
On the last day, DeeDee again spoke. This time the whole group, except me, erupted in anger at the way she had treated us. I was shocked. And that shock increased when DeeDee stood and announced, “The only person I respect in this group is Cherie. She acknowledged me and was truthful from the beginning.” Say what? That was the last thing I expected to hear. I had felt like a salmon swimming upstream, but apparently the ripples one makes go in unexpected directions. DeeDee felt seen even if it was through criticism.
Through the years I’ve wondered what the group would have been if from the first meeting we had said, “DeeDee, you are part of us so we need to do what will make you comfortable joining us. Please talk to us.” We were so ready to ignore! I’ll never know how that would have worked. But I’ve learned to watch for anyone left out of a group and to reach out. I do believe groups are richer when every voice is heard. And undercurrents of discontent that can later undo the group can be disrupted.
The memory of DeeDee, someone I dreaded, has followed me through the years and made me a better person.
Cherie Dupuis is a member of the Jottings Group (jottings33@gmail.com) at the Lake Oswego Adult Community Center. She is the author of “Lydia: Child of Westphalia” and “Visions and Dreams.”