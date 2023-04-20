The ancient Roman philosopher Cicero said, "If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need." For those of us today who indeed need both, the garden and library can be two of our favorite places. Some of us remember the 1950s photos of tastefully behatted ladies proudly displaying flowers in an "arrangement" at a garden club flower show of those they had grown. Some practiced Ikebana, making lonely blossoms into elegant spiky towers that oozed sophistication. The purpose of the garden club then was social as well as to encourage growing champion flowers to show to others, like the famous Downton Abbey Flower Show where the Dowager Countess Violet gracefully allowed the Best Rose trophy to go to the hardworking villager.
But that isn't today's garden club.
Instead of arranging flowers, today's garden club is in the forefront of environmental education and practice. For example, the Lake Grove Garden Club volunteers plant flowers at the Lake Oswego Adult Community Center and started the pollinator garden at Luscher Farm to showcase plants that will help our friends the bees survive and flourish. (Check out the sign explaining this next to that garden, and there will be a "pollinator party" there in June with bird walks and bees talks given by volunteers.) Some of the beautiful roses in front of the Heritage House on Iron Mountain were planted by the LG Club in memory of past members, and members take care of flowers at the local veteran's cemetery as well. State garden clubs have maintained the Blue Star Highway plantings in memory of armed service members since 1945.
Do you know which of the foods you buy contain the remnants of plant control chemicals that you may be using yourself? How about where to recycle the food clam shells and package foam not taken by on-street recycling bins? Where can you find a locally hand-forged wrought iron garden tool to give as a Mother's Day present? Would you like to know how to identify some of the (usually non-stinging) 750 bee species found in Oregon, important pollinators for 30% of the food we eat? All of these have been subjects of speakers at our local garden clubs in recent months.
Clubs in Lake Oswego, West Linn and other communities hold sales each spring of plants taken from member's own gardens. For example, on April 29 at Our Lady of the Lake Church in LO the Lake Grove Garden Club will hold its 97th annual plant sale, selling hundreds of perennial plants, shrubs to starts, taken from their gardens. The West Linn Garden Club also has plant sales as well as the Adult Community Center. (Check your media for details). In addition to the plants, members of the clubs offer expertise on which of these plants might be happy in your garden and how to make them feel at home. Many clubs provide scholarships or donations to charities with part of their profits from the sales.
We now know that our environment and how we care for it is key to maintaining our planet, community and even our own patches of green, no matter how small. A few flowers or plants can mean healthier bees, less use of chemicals means healthier children and recycling everything possible means a healthier landscape. If you want to know more, ask a garden club member; they likely would love to share the answers.
So why not welcome spring with something green and beautiful for your garden or balcony and watch bees, butterflies and birds gratefully stop by for a visit? Cicero would be pleased.
Peggy Keonjian is a member of the Jottings Group of the Lake Oswego Adult Community Center.