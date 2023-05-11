051723-jottingslorne01

Jamón, a cured ham, was one of Lilisa Hall's favorite foods to sample in Spain. 

There is so much wonder in travel. Last month my husband and I spent three weeks in Spain soaking in that wonder … and the sun.

Our bases were Madrid in the center, Cordoba and Seville in the south and Barcelona in the northeast. We experienced so much I could write a book. Not having that option here, I’ll focus on some highlights.