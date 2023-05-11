There is so much wonder in travel. Last month my husband and I spent three weeks in Spain soaking in that wonder … and the sun.
Our bases were Madrid in the center, Cordoba and Seville in the south and Barcelona in the northeast. We experienced so much I could write a book. Not having that option here, I’ll focus on some highlights.
Pablo Picasso’s painting “Guernica” at the Reina Sofia Museum, Madrid: Measuring 11 feet by 25 feet 6 inches, it depicts the destruction of Guernica on April 26, 1937 during the Spanish Civil War. The town was bombed relentlessly for three hours by the Nazi air force in support of General Franco. The painting is a stark piece of art and history. Its bold strokes in black and white vividly convey the horrors of war.
Valle de los Caidos (Valley of the Fallen), northwest of Madrid: This is an immense underground monument (basilica, abbey and a 500-foot-tall granite cross) in the Sierra de Guadarrama. Commissioned by Franco, it was to be a memorial for both sides of the Spanish Civil War. Many prisoners from the losing side were used as forced labor. The monument is architecturally impressive, but for many Spanish people it is controversial and painful.
Easter procession, Cordoba: Easter is a big deal in Spain. The week leading up to Easter is called Semana Santa (Holy Week). Across Spain processions occur every day with musical bands, penitents with lit candles, elaborate floats and lots of incense. We were fortunate to witness the colorful Easter procession celebrating the resurrection of Christ. It was an amazing spectacle.
The Alhambra, Granada: It’s a sprawling complex on a hill consisting of the Moorish palace, fortress, gardens and Emperor Charles V’s palace. The Alhambra was built between 1238 and 1358 by Muhammad ibn al-Ahmar, founder of the Nasrid dynasty, and his successors. Charles V rebuilt portions and destroyed others to build his 16th century palace. Granada was the last Moorish stronghold to fall to Catholic monarchs Ferdinand II and Isabella I in January 1492. It is stunning in its design with liberal use of water features — water being the purest symbol of life.
Flamenco show at Tablao El Arenal, Seville: Flamenco is a complex art form combining dance, singing, guitar playing, hand clapping, foot stomping and finger snapping. It’s usually intense and full of emotion. The show was expressive and mesmerizing.
Salvador Dali’s house, Port Lligat and Dali Theatre-Museum, Figueres: It was amazing to tour Dali’s house, feel the creative vibe and know that he created much of his work there. I loved the cozy terrace with a glassed window in the wall looking out to sea. The theatre-museum is out of this world. Dali’s creations are mind blowing and unique. It is unlike any museum I’ve ever visited.
Basilica de la Sagrada Familia, Barcelona: This is the largest unfinished operational Catholic church in the world. Designed by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi, construction began in 1882. Funded solely by private donations, work is ongoing. The design calls for 18 spires, of which 11 have been completed. It will be the world’s tallest church when finished supposedly by 2026, but more likely 2030/2032. We were awestruck by its magnificence.
The food! Favorites: Salmorejo — cold creamy tomato soup topped with boiled egg and serrano ham. Jamón — cured ham. Fabada asturiana — pork stew with beans. Pan con tomate — tomato toast. Salpicon de marisco — cold seafood/vegetable salad. Churros and hot chocolate. Rabo de toro — oxtail stew. Arroz del senyoret — seafood paella with the seafood peeled/deshelled.
The people: James at the adjacent table where we had churros/hot chocolate in Madrid — we hope you find love and happiness. The bride-to-be with friends at the Seville flamenco show — enjoy your great new chapter. Our guides and drivers, especially Jorge, Alfonso, Ricardo and Mustafa — thanks for sharing your knowledge and taking care of us. The staff at El Olivo in Cordoba and Casa Alfonso in Barcelona, where we had multiple meals because the food was delicious and staff so great in recommending wonderful local dishes — muchos gracias!
With centuries of history, magnificent architecture, some of the best art and great food, Spain is a traveler’s haven. I’d highly recommend it!
Lilisa Hall is a member of the Jottings Group (Jottings33@gmail.com) at the Lake Oswego Adult Community Center.