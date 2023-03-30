At the top of my list of pet peeves are hard, clear plastic food containers and resealable plastic bags. The food containers I’m referring to are the ones cookies and salad greens often come in that have the pull tabs. I can’t even see the pull tab let alone pull it. Whose idea was it to use this hard, razor-sharp, slice-your-finger-while-trying-to-open-it plastic?
Resealable plastic bags — not the freezer bags or storage bags that come in a box, the ones all the makings for a salad come in — shredded and sliced cheese comes in these bags; pepperoni sticks, lettuce plus a host of other items. These bags seem to reseal OK at room temperature, but trying to reopen them after they’ve hit the refrigerator takes some work. Bags that don’t have food in them needing refrigeration don’t seem to have this issue. What really keeps my hair lit: Most of the time I can’t see the “tear/cut here.” Granola often comes in resealable bags now.
Wonder if I’d have a problem putting those bags in the refrigerator.
My solution: kitchen shears, not paper or sewing scissors but a good pair of heavy-duty kitchen shears. I use mine to cut up green onions and fresh herbs, bone a chicken, mince bacon and, of course, open plastic containers and resealable bags. The best pair of kitchen scissors I ever owned I bought from a friend in the ‘70s who was selling Cutco products. I still have those shears and I use them multiple times a day. I keep them on my magnetic Cutco knife rack with my Cutco knives for easy reach. Using scissors is much faster and safer than struggling with plastic.
Glass top stoves also keep my hair afire: can’t control the heat as precisely as you can with gas, have to use certain kinds of metal pans with a flat bottom. Even after following the cleaning instructions to a “T,” the stove always looked dirty and always had marks and smudges left by the cleaning rag. Using a razor blade to scrape up burns and spills doesn’t cut it for me.
My solution: I bought a two-burner portable propane cook top. I love it — except when I run out of propane canisters in the middle of beef stroganoff.
Parking lot speeders, non-lookers and non-stoppers: This is my worst nightmare … someone will T-bone me as I’m backing out of a parking spot because they aren’t looking/paying attention, or they’re speeding. Aren’t parking lots for parking not racing? Maybe these people are racing to get THE spot. And stop signs are meant for stopping, especially if someone is in the crosswalk. Even if there is no one in the crosswalk, the stop sign means stop. It’s meant to slow you down.
My solution: I bought a used Toyota RAV4 last year that has a backup warning beeper when there’s anything behind me or within 15 feet of me on either side. Gotta love it. It has saved me from T-backing into that someone who doesn’t pay attention. Thank you Toyota.
Telemarketing calls from … I know not the name of this company that has been calling to tell me my business qualifies for a $500,000 loan based on my company’s Dun & Bradstreet score. WHAT!!!!!! Yes, I do have a business, but there is no way I qualify for a $500,000 loan — I haven’t been in business long enough. No way would I fall for that scam.
These people have been harassing me leaving messages for almost a year. I block the number. They call again using a different number. I decided to call the call-back number they left, which is always the same. What did I get? A busy signal, of course. One day when my hair was really lit up, I wrote down all the numbers of the incoming calls — there were about six or seven — and who left the message. Then I plugged the phone numbers into Zaba reverse lookup to see what I could find. The numbers came from California, but other than that I couldn’t get any more details like company name or who the numbers were registered to.
Unfortunately, I need a company name to file a complaint with the State of Oregon Attorney General’s office.
Wait, my phone’s ringing. Maybe it’s them. Should I answer this time? I might get lucky.
Nancy Dunis is a member of the Jottings writing group at the Lake Oswego Adult Community Center. Direct any questions or comments to the author at our Jottings email: jottings33@gmail.com.