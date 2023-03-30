At the top of my list of pet peeves are hard, clear plastic food containers and resealable plastic bags. The food containers I’m referring to are the ones cookies and salad greens often come in that have the pull tabs. I can’t even see the pull tab let alone pull it. Whose idea was it to use this hard, razor-sharp, slice-your-finger-while-trying-to-open-it plastic?

Resealable plastic bags — not the freezer bags or storage bags that come in a box, the ones all the makings for a salad come in — shredded and sliced cheese comes in these bags; pepperoni sticks, lettuce plus a host of other items. These bags seem to reseal OK at room temperature, but trying to reopen them after they’ve hit the refrigerator takes some work. Bags that don’t have food in them needing refrigeration don’t seem to have this issue. What really keeps my hair lit: Most of the time I can’t see the “tear/cut here.” Granola often comes in resealable bags now.