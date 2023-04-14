ACCIDENTS
4/7 12:35 p.m. A vehicle drove into a fence near the 17800 block of Tualata Avenue.
4/7 4:40 p.m. An accident was reported in a parking lot near the 10 block of Centerpointe Drive. No one was injured.
4/8 8:40 p.m. A vehicle was pushed into bushes in a hit-and-run accident near the 16300 block of Boones Ferry Road. No one was injured.
THEFTS
4/7 3:16 p.m. Flowers valued at $385 were stolen from in front of a store near the 16300 block of Boones Ferry Road.
4/8 5:03 p.m. A wallet was stolen near the 17700 block of Jean Way.
4/9 4:05 a.m. A vehicle was reported stolen near the 10 block of Touchstone.
MISC.
4/7 6:32 a.m. A suspicious looking vehicle with front end damage was seen near Ladd Street and Durham Street. The owner said he’d hit a median and would have friends help him get the car later that day.
4/7 8:48 a.m. Someone had third-hand information about a person who was harassing people in a parking garage near the 500 block of 3rd Street.
4/7 8:52 a.m. A fence near a dog park was cut down around the 15700 block of Waluga Drive.
4/7 9:32 a.m. A caller wanted to talk to an officer about the odd behavior of a property owner at an undisclosed location.
4/7 10:01 a.m. A resident said they were at the hospital and hadn’t been able to reach their wife for two days. It turned out the wife was on her way to pick the husband up from the hospital.
4/7 10:15 a.m. Harassment was reported near the 4700 block of Jean Road.
4/7 12:36 p.m. A caller said neighbors were getting upset about employees smoking near the 3700 block of Cedar Way.
4/7 3:20 p.m. A resident said their neighbor had a camera facing their backyard and removed it for a short period of time after being asked, but now it was back up.
4/7 5:03 p.m. A caller said a couple had been sitting outside a store “for a while” and may have been casing it near the 300 block of South State Street.
4/7 5:09 p.m. An employee said a pigeon was stuck inside a store near the 300 block of 1st Street and they couldn’t get it out.
4/7 5:26 p.m. Loud drums were reported near the 13100 block of Vermeer Drive.
4/7 5:59 p.m. A caller said a man pulled a gun on them at an undisclosed location.
4/7 7:02 p.m. Someone said they got a call from their ex-husband about their 11-year-old leaving and not coming back. They eventually found him at Lake Theater.
4/7 7:45 p.m. A suspicious looking vehicle was idling near the 4500 block of Carman Drive.
4/7 10:22 p.m. A party that apparently involved minors was reported at an undisclosed location.
4/7 10:23 p.m. A caller said someone rang their doorbell and tried to have them come outside to “see a cat that had been killed” near the 5000 block of Upper Drive.
4/7 10:35 p.m. A woman said she was being threatened by someone.
4/8 12:50 a.m. A caller said someone online was threatening to beat her up and stab her.
4/8 2:32 a.m. A resident said someone wouldn’t let him go home at an undisclosed location.
4/8 4:55 a.m. Someone said an officer set up a 911 siren that went off and they could feel vibrations from it. They wanted to talk to someone about getting it turned off.
4/8 8:15 a.m. A suspicious looking vehicle with no plates that was “full of stuff” was seen near the 5300 block of Parkview Drive.
4/8 12:33 p.m. A caller said their neighbor kept trespassing on their property and the day before, she was topless.
4/8 2:23 p.m. A bike room was broken into and damaged near the 300 block of 2nd Street. No bikes appeared to have been stolen.
4/8 3:27 p.m. A 9mm shell casing was found on the ground near the 500 block of A Avenue.
4/8 6:14 p.m. A domestic incident was reported.
4/8 7:23 p.m. A caller believed their vehicle had been vandalized at an undisclosed location.
4/8 9:04 p.m. A woman had been yelling for 20 minutes in the grassy area behind a building at an undisclosed location.
4/8 9:24 p.m. Suspected prowlers in a backyard near the 17800 block of Sundown Court turned out to be kids hiding eggs for a hunt taking place the next day. They went into the wrong yard.
4/9 12:42 a.m. A resident said a woman was on his porch and screaming at his camera.
4/9 12:54 a.m. Suspicious looking people were seen near Southwest Shakespeare Street and Carman Drive.
4/9 1:21 a.m. A caller reported banging on their walls that had been going on for an hour.
4/9 1:24 a.m. A possible DUII was reported near Kruse Way and Carman Drive.
4/9 1:29 a.m. A domestic incident was reported.
4/9 1:55 a.m. Kids were sitting in a crosswalk and being loud near A Avenue and 8th Street.
4/9 2:22 a.m. Someone was screaming and sounded like they were in distress at an undisclosed location. It turned out they were drunk and police helped them to their parents’ house.
4/9 9:00 a.m. Two people were seen opening the fencing at a construction site and going inside near D Avenue and North State Street. They were workers doing drywall.
4/9 10:03 a.m. A church service was interrupted near the 700 block of A Avenue when a woman walked in with a “pitbull-type” dog and started shouting. She also threw holy water “all over the place” and set something down on the altar.
4/9 1:43 p.m. A caller said a “military sound operation” was being set up in their neighborhood.
4/9 3:07 p.m. A suspicious looking vehicle was seen near the 5500 block of Bay Creek Drive.
4/9 6:58 p.m. A resident said their son was playing video games online and someone threatened to shut their internet down. Then, the internet actually went down.
4/9 7:34 p.m. A caller said their neighbor was screaming outside their door.
4/9 7:58 p.m. A domestic incident was reported.
4/9 8:06 p.m. A woman was “screaming at nothing” at an undisclosed location.
4/9 9:23 p.m. A caller said their neighbor took things from their porch.
4/9 9:30 p.m. A resident said someone tried to open the back door of their house near the 300 block of 4th Street.