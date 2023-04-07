The 21 artists who participated in the Lake Oswego Reads Art Show — and in turn created a piece inspired by the 2023 book “The Seed Keeper” by Diane Wilson — appreciated the vivid imagery within the pages and the many moments of inspiration.

During the art show Monday, April 3, at the Lakewood Center of the Arts, they showed how that inspiration turned into fully-formed art. Here are a few of those creations.