Of ‘Tassels of Twilight,’ (left) Dyanne Locati said: ‘Connections are important in connecting areas in the painting and connecting with the land where we live, the food we grow and consume, and with the friends and families that live in our lives. At the end of the book Rosalie finally found these connections.’
Beth Yazhari said of ‘Song for a Golden Harvest (right): ‘In essence this piece is a tribute to the seeds. Sowing them onto the painting by hand allowed me to spend many hours of personal reflection on the interconnectedness of human beings and nature.’
Leslie Peterson Sapp said of ‘The Seed Keeper’: ‘I see the envelope, the soil and even John’s old farmhouse to be safe places for seeds and souls to rest and incubate. From that place of rest growth is possible.’
Leanne Streit said of ‘Healing Rain’: ‘The entirety of the piece represents the stewardship of native knowledge and environmental practices, and where they facilitate a bond between the land, plants, people and cultural traditions that will continue to be renewed.’
Sue Jensen said of ‘Great Gardens from Little Seeds’: ‘Following my abstract style, I began to place flowers, veggies and very tall corn in compositional hodgepodge fashion, keeping in mind the composition and the meaning. Then I took bits of little collage papers and formed them into the two women, representing Rosalie and her aunt Darlene, who are looking on at the success of the planting with love, thankfulness, connections and relief at the power of each little seed.’
Susan Cowan remarked of ‘The Mouse Children’: ‘We see the dried beans she trades for, the fall colors signaling winter’s approach, the interdependence of all of nature and its creatures regarding the seasons, planting and harvesting the sun flowers, foraging the chanterelle mushrooms and beans and the exchange of gifts that looking out for one another, as all of nature does, is what I tried to represent.’
Said Leslie Cheney-Parr of ‘Dakota from the Stars’ (left): ‘If you look visually, direct a path starting at the bottom left clockwise and make your way around, you will see the harmony that is expressed flowing through the clean fish-filled waters, the water that gives life, the water that brings fish so that they have meat and protein, past the carefully planted fields, tiny people you can hardly see on the right, the forest, the night sky, the day sky, the giant star from which the people come and water. Again, harmony — which we all need.’
Dave Haslett said of ‘Back to the Time Before’ (right): ‘Our dependency and interconnectedness to exist with water is a sacred vow we cannot cross. Yet here we are. The ring of vegetables and fruits are the annual cycle of food production contained in the seed energy, the same energy cycle that allowed Rosalie to fall back in love with the earth, producing her own garden.’
Of ‘Tassels of Twilight,’ (left) Dyanne Locati said: ‘Connections are important in connecting areas in the painting and connecting with the land where we live, the food we grow and consume, and with the friends and families that live in our lives. At the end of the book Rosalie finally found these connections.’
Beth Yazhari said of ‘Song for a Golden Harvest (right): ‘In essence this piece is a tribute to the seeds. Sowing them onto the painting by hand allowed me to spend many hours of personal reflection on the interconnectedness of human beings and nature.’
Leslie Peterson Sapp said of ‘The Seed Keeper’: ‘I see the envelope, the soil and even John’s old farmhouse to be safe places for seeds and souls to rest and incubate. From that place of rest growth is possible.’
Leanne Streit said of ‘Healing Rain’: ‘The entirety of the piece represents the stewardship of native knowledge and environmental practices, and where they facilitate a bond between the land, plants, people and cultural traditions that will continue to be renewed.’
Sue Jensen said of ‘Great Gardens from Little Seeds’: ‘Following my abstract style, I began to place flowers, veggies and very tall corn in compositional hodgepodge fashion, keeping in mind the composition and the meaning. Then I took bits of little collage papers and formed them into the two women, representing Rosalie and her aunt Darlene, who are looking on at the success of the planting with love, thankfulness, connections and relief at the power of each little seed.’
Susan Cowan remarked of ‘The Mouse Children’: ‘We see the dried beans she trades for, the fall colors signaling winter’s approach, the interdependence of all of nature and its creatures regarding the seasons, planting and harvesting the sun flowers, foraging the chanterelle mushrooms and beans and the exchange of gifts that looking out for one another, as all of nature does, is what I tried to represent.’
Said Leslie Cheney-Parr of ‘Dakota from the Stars’ (left): ‘If you look visually, direct a path starting at the bottom left clockwise and make your way around, you will see the harmony that is expressed flowing through the clean fish-filled waters, the water that gives life, the water that brings fish so that they have meat and protein, past the carefully planted fields, tiny people you can hardly see on the right, the forest, the night sky, the day sky, the giant star from which the people come and water. Again, harmony — which we all need.’
Dave Haslett said of ‘Back to the Time Before’ (right): ‘Our dependency and interconnectedness to exist with water is a sacred vow we cannot cross. Yet here we are. The ring of vegetables and fruits are the annual cycle of food production contained in the seed energy, the same energy cycle that allowed Rosalie to fall back in love with the earth, producing her own garden.’
The 21 artists who participated in the Lake Oswego Reads Art Show — and in turn created a piece inspired by the 2023 book “The Seed Keeper” by Diane Wilson — appreciated the vivid imagery within the pages and the many moments of inspiration.
During the art show Monday, April 3, at the Lakewood Center of the Arts, they showed how that inspiration turned into fully-formed art. Here are a few of those creations.
Dyanne Locati — “Tassels of Twilight”
Locati said she chose the star symbol to represent ancestors living in the sky. She used a wooden cradle board and painted gesso onto the surface before applying blue and gold fluid acrylic. The piece includes tassels dancing in the sky and corn leaves that lead to the root of the riverbank, Locati said.
Beth Yazhari — “Song for a Golden Harvest”
Yazhari, whose ancestors were Indiana corn farmers, said her piece is a tribute to Native American beadwork and the beauty of corn. With her piece, she hoped to create a mandala-like image that included interconnected imagery. The circular canvas represents the ceremonial drums and sacred hoop of Native American traditions, she said.
Leslie Peterson Sapp — “The Seed Keeper”
Peterson Sapp said the image of Rosalie treading through the snow to reach a grove of trees stood out to her in her reading. And with her piece, she integrates a set of footsteps and a pictograph of a house that is also an envelope to go along with a cob of corn and seeds resting in the soil.
Leanne Streit — “Healing Rain”
Streit said the purpose of her piece was to show the need to participate in habitat restoration with native populations and care for the environment. The piece was set as a quadruple weave structure — and in turn eight color layers — with natural fibers, silk, linen and pineapple serving as the base.
Sue Jensen — “Great Gardens from Little Seeds”
The encaustic artist chose a different medium with this piece, instead making a collage inspired by the randomly assorted garden Rosalie created at one point in the book.
Susan Cowan — “The Mouse Children”
Cowan’s piece began with a fern print on translucent paper using a gelli plate and acrylic paints. The piece was inspired by Rosalie trading corn for beans that feed the mice through winter.
Leslie Cheney-Parr — “Dakota from the Stars”
Cheney-Parr said she was inspired by an exhibit at the Portland Art Museum showcasing the work of 20th century Dakota artist Oscar Howe. She said she uses symbolism of the spirit of the Native American and hoped the piece evoked harmony.
Dave Haslett — “Back to the Time Before”
Haslett used scratchboard, where he scratched through black ink to reveal white, for his piece. This meant, he said, that you’re committed to every mark you make. The vanishing lines represent a row of corn and symbols within the piece depict earth, water, air, female, male, perennial, lime, potash, manure and the test tube.