Pickleball

Community members gathered at Oak Creek Elementary School to voice their opinions on a proposal to convert tennis courts at Westlake Park to pickleball. 

 PMG photo: Corey Buchanan

At the Oak Creek Elementary School gymnasium Monday, April 17, an attendee rose from her chair and passionately exclaimed: “You need to fight it and stop it because it’s a waste of money!”

The woman was met with a round of applause by many of the 100 or so Westlake neighbors at the city of Lake Oswego’s community meeting to discuss a proposal to replace the two tennis courts at Westlake Park with six pickleball courts.