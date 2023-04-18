At the Oak Creek Elementary School gymnasium Monday, April 17, an attendee rose from her chair and passionately exclaimed: “You need to fight it and stop it because it’s a waste of money!”
The woman was met with a round of applause by many of the 100 or so Westlake neighbors at the city of Lake Oswego’s community meeting to discuss a proposal to replace the two tennis courts at Westlake Park with six pickleball courts.
The city is considering the change after neighbors near the George Rogers Park pickleball courts said the loud noise of pickleball lessened their quality of life. City Council subsequently voted to close the courts and convert them to tennis earlier this year. The council is slated to discuss whether to move forward with the land use process for the Westlake courts during a meeting Tuesday, May 9.
The city chose Westlake Park as the alternative for pickleball after determining that building entirely new courts would not be financially prudent. Further, whereas some homes stood less than 50 feet from the George Rogers Park courts, the closest homes in Westlake are generally over 150 feet away from the courts, which was the minimum standard determined by the task force that oversaw the process for finding a new location.
The general sentiment at the meeting seemed to be that altering the courts would reduce property values and create headaches for neighbors, and that the city would effectively be moving a problem from one location (George Rogers Park) to another.
“Nobody is against pickleball here,” one attendee said. “It’s a great sport; it’s fast growing. But it has to be done right. Common sense here should be used.”
Westlake tennis players have also been unhappy about the proposal due to potentially losing a convenient place to play. Project manager Kyra Haggart acknowledged that “this park is really well used by people who walk by and play tennis after work.”
Multiple studies to be conducted
Haggart added some context to the project proposal at the meeting and fielded questions. She said the city had hired Mackenzie Inc. to conduct studies on traffic impacts and parking demand,and Spendiarian & Willis to conduct a noise impact assessment and prepare a noise abatement plan.
“They (Spendiarian & Willis) use a model to predict the level of noise at a certain location. That takes into account distance (to homes) and topography,” Haggart said, later adding: “The new firm has sound data from pickleball projects across the country. They can compare data with other parts of the country.”
In the traffic and parking studies, Haggart said that pickleball play equates to five parked vehicles per court. This is an elevated rate from tennis, she added.
Haggart noted that community members had felt that the previous study done at George Rogers Park on pickleball noise was inaccurate, and so the city decided to hire a company that had specific experience working on projects related to pickleball noise. These studies will cost the city a little over $13,000, she added.
Are the courts needed? And at what cost?
Community members also wondered why the city needed to add the courts when there would be courts at the new recreation center when it opens. Haggart said use of those courts will require a fee and that they will be multipurpose with other sports.
“The purpose of outdoor space is that it’s free and equitable,” she said.
Aside from homes, a Lake Oswego Fire Department station actually sits less than 100 feet from the courts, Haggart said. The parks staffer added that the city would view the station as a residential facility from an impact standpoint through this process. The Lake Oswego Fire Department told the Review that it’s working with the city on the proposal and does not have a position on it.
Haggart added that there isn’t a particular funding threshold, but the city may have to have a tough conversation about whether to move forward if costs exceed $500,000. The estimated cost of restriping and resurfacing the courts, Haggart added, is $62,000. However, sound mitigation measures could up that cost.
Next steps
Ultimately, the decision of whether to move forward will be up to the City Council. Still, even if council agrees to do so, the proposal would have to be approved by the Development Review Commission and a possible approval could be appealed to City Council and then the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals.
When asked why the city seems intent on providing pickleball courts in the community, Haggart said it’s part of the parks department’s mission to provide opportunities for all sports and exercise options. Further, there is a strong contingent of pickleball players in Lake Oswego and Haggart noted that many communities are facing similar questions about pickleball considering its popularity and recurring issues regarding sound and parking.
Many attendees at the meeting worried about their property values declining due to the courts.
Local real estate agent John DeCosta surmised via email that the courts could lead to declining real estate values.
“It seems likely that if the pickleball rackets make as much noise as the George Rogers neighbors reported, most people would not find it pleasant,” he said. “It could result in lower prices and slower sales. In our market, living on a busy road is not tolerated very well by the market. Homes along H-way 43, Country Club Road, Carman Drive and Boones Ferry all sell at a substantial discount.”
Haggart said there would not be a real estate analysis associated with the decision.