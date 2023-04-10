Diane Wilson’s debut novel “The Seed Keeper” fuses elements of the author’s life — both personal and professional.
Like the main character Rosalie’s son Tommy, Wilson’s father was white and her mother was the descendant of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community. Professionally, she served as the executive director of an Indigenous nonprofit farm and has written books that delve into her own Dakota family history and more broadly about the The Dakota People.
As part of the 2023 Lake Oswego Reads programming, Wilson will discuss these pieces of her life and the novel forged out of them during a presentation with fellow author Robin Wall Kimmerer at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, in the Lakeridge High School Auditorium. Tickets are limited but TVCTV will broadcast the talk live and for future viewing.
Wilson said she grew up with questions about her mother’s family history including her time at the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Wilson said her mom viewed this period as painful and so didn’t want to talk about it much. But the lingering questions stemming from this silence led Wilson to write two nonfiction books — one that traces modern Minnesotans to the trauma of the Dakota War, and another that explores the work of Dakota people who raise children using Dakota cultural practices as a way to cope with historical trauma. She said many of her family members also didn’t know much about the assimilation boarding schools their ancestors occupied.
“A lot of what I was doing in reclaiming family history was reclaiming the broader history of what my community had been a part of,” Wilson said.
Meanwhile, Wilson is the former executive director for the Indigenous nonprofit farm Dream of Wild Health and the Native American Food Sovereignty Alliance, which works to help Indigenous people create sovereign food systems.
“That’s what got me interested in nonprofit work and writing was to understand the impact that assimilation policies and boarding schools have on families,” Wilson said. “Writing was a way to process that. Nonprofit work became a way to reconnect with the community.”
“The Seed Keeper” is a non-linear story that follows Rosalie through her lonely childhood living in a foster home and her time raising a son with her farmer husband John. The story also includes Rosalie’s ancestor during the Dakota War of 1862 and chapters from the point of view of other characters such as Rosalie’s friend Gaby.
“It did start out to be from one person’s point of view. It was going to be Rosalie’s book told from her perspective but in writing exercise, what emerged was other stories and strong voices with a lot to say,” Wilson said.
Wilson also discussed some of the themes of the book, one being the dichotomy between Rosalie and John. Both have lived hard lives and suffered monumental loss, and yet John believes in the institutions and values of mainstream America and the profit-focused method of food production whereas Rosalie does not. These differences create tension between husband and wife, particularly about how to raise Tommy.
“That is one of the more important parallels that I wanted to use. Rosalie and John’s relationship and their respective cultural identities is to set up as a way to juxtapose two very different worldviews,” Wilson said. “It’s the worldview around that relationship with the land and the difference between a worldview, that I would attribute to especially corporate farming these days, that views land, water, seeds and animals as a commodity and as a commodity you can treat it in any way that generates profit. As opposed to Rosalie’s Indigenous point of view that sees them as relatives. If you are a relative to everything around you, then you have a responsibility to care for that relative.”
In the book, Rosalie’s character not only faces ignorance and a lack of acknowledgement that land was stolen from Indigenous people, but also antipathy stemming from lives lost during the 1862 war. Wilson said that this tension exists today in Minnesota. However, she added that while this history had once been repressed in local schools, it is now being taught more often.
“Everyone in Minnesota needs to know this is the foundational history in our state that we are still dealing with. And I think that’s not an uncommon story in states across the country,” Wilson said.
And seeds, obviously, play a crucial role in the novel, as Rosalie discovers connections with her ancestors through the seeds they left behind. In one chapter Rosalie thinks to save the seeds before going to rescue Tommy from a fire and in another Rosalie’s ancestor Marie Blackburn, during the 1862 war, took great care to protect the seeds that her family relied upon to survive.
“When you live in a community in which that is such an important part of who you are, your decisions always have to reflect what is best for the whole group in addition to thinking about the survival of your own family. I was trying to set up that tension: What if you knew those seeds would be critical to the long-term survival of that community? What choice would you make in that moment?” Wilson said.
Wilson is fascinated and awestruck by the innate knowledge of seeds — particularly how they know when to stay dormant and when to germinate.
“When you start really paying attention to everything around you, you see seeds everywhere. They’re just magical,” she said.
The author noted the lack of seed diversity in the modern economy and the risk associated with being reliant on monocultures that are at risk of disease. She hopes readers consider the Indigenous history of the land on which they live, the role that seeds play in our lives and the point of view that the life-forms around us are our relatives.
“It is vital that we protect seeds as much as we can, planting them in our own gardens, paying attention to seeds we buy and where we buy them. That is critically important to agriculture,” she said.
The biggest thing she’s taken away from the reaction to her book — which has included the 2022 Minnesota Book Award for fiction — has been readers reaching out to tell her how much seeds, and the story she wrote surrounding them, mean to them.
“You write a book and hope for the best and see what happens. It has its own life in the world,” Wilson said. “It’s hopeful to me that so many people care about our seeds.”