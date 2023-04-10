Diane Wilson’s debut novel “The Seed Keeper” fuses elements of the author’s life — both personal and professional.

Like the main character Rosalie’s son Tommy, Wilson’s father was white and her mother was the descendant of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community. Professionally, she served as the executive director of an Indigenous nonprofit farm and has written books that delve into her own Dakota family history and more broadly about the The Dakota People.