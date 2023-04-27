As a way to encourage residents with different backgrounds to talk to — rather than ostracize — each other, the Oregon Humanities Conversation Project is hosting an event on the urban-rural divide at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the West Linn Public Library.
Facilitator Nick Nash emphasized that the event is a discussion, not a lecture.
“It’s nice to have the opportunity to engage in conversation in these situations so people who live in the same county (but have different backgrounds and live in different environments) have the opportunity to get to know each other and hopefully have conversation with someone who is a little different,” Nash said.
Nash, an adjunct philosophy professor at Blue Mountain Community College, said that he was skeptical of the urban-rural divide concept until he moved back to Pendleton after attending school in urban areas for many years.
“And then I got back out here as an adult and realized this thing is real, and it impacts certainly lots of parts of my life and lots of parts of the lives of people around me,” he said.
Nash noted how different the lives of those living in urban and rural areas can be, with sharp contrasts in access to food, health care services and economic opportunity. Further, the worldviews and political views of those living in rural and urban areas are also often much different. He added that the divide can exist even among people living within the same county, such as Clackamas County.
“I think that first and foremost the difference is access to all kinds of things, whether it’s something small like groceries or particular ingredients for things you might want to make. And then also big and really important things like access to medical care or access to education … I think those are some of the big differences. And of course, unfortunately, I think depending on which rural place you live, there are also political differences and those can be certainly part of the experience,” he said.
Nash will break people into pairs to discuss whether individuals identify as urban or rural, and why. Then they will recongregate as a group to consider conversation prompts.
Nash’s main bit of advice is to reach out to those who may be different from you and have a conversation.
“I think, often and for good reason, we tend to surround ourselves with people who are similar to us in political belief or the place we live or a number of ways, but I encourage people to start conversations with people that they think have different views,” he said. “What I think we often find is that the differences aren’t as big as we think they are when we start to see each other as people.”
The event is free and pre-registration is not needed. For more information on Oregon Humanities, visit oregonhumanities.org.