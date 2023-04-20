On a printout of the Lake Oswego government’s GIS mapping system, City Engineer Erica Rooney points to streets near A Avenue and City Hall where blue circles and gray squares depict the curbs, catch basins, manholes and other facilities that collect water and funnel them to bodies of water like the Willamette River, Oswego Lake or Tryon Creek. Then, she shifts her view toward the southeast near Ellis Avenue where relatively few of these symbols exist.

“There’s entire roads, you can see we don’t have anything. We don’t have any catch basins. We don’t have any pipes underground,” Rooney said, adding that about a third of the city doesn’t have stormwater facilities.