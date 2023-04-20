On a printout of the Lake Oswego government’s GIS mapping system, City Engineer Erica Rooney points to streets near A Avenue and City Hall where blue circles and gray squares depict the curbs, catch basins, manholes and other facilities that collect water and funnel them to bodies of water like the Willamette River, Oswego Lake or Tryon Creek. Then, she shifts her view toward the southeast near Ellis Avenue where relatively few of these symbols exist.
“There’s entire roads, you can see we don’t have anything. We don’t have any catch basins. We don’t have any pipes underground,” Rooney said, adding that about a third of the city doesn’t have stormwater facilities.
Discussions about the city of Lake Oswego’s infrastructure problems often center on sidewalks and other pedestrian facilities. Because parts of the city were platted and constructed in the late 19th century and first half of the 20th century — prior to when modern standards were introduced — and/or were built with the intention of residing in an unincorporated setting, they often don’t include places for pedestrians to safely walk.
In turn, the Lake Oswego City Council has made a point to increase spending for pedestrian projects in recent years — although completing all may take many decades.
But the city’s issues with rural infrastructure in an urban setting come in another form as well — stormwater maintenance. Some areas of Lake Oswego, like parts of First Addition, Evergreen, Lake Grove and Hallinan — don’t have the modern facilities to discard stormwater. In turn, they can be susceptible to street, yard and even basement flooding, as well as erosion.
“We have a lot of problems with stormwater runoff. People want berms where they don’t have curbs right now because they don’t want the water going on their property,” Rooney said. “Anybody who is downhill from a road or anywhere else is going to get water from above them.”
The city charges residents a monthly fee of $20.19 for stormwater maintenance and new facilities but, like sidewalks, has more projects than there is funding for. The city’s Capital Improvement Plan for 2021-22 shows $8.3 million in funded stormwater projects and $14.1 million in unfunded projects, but Rooney said the need for stormwater infrastructure is likely significantly higher. Further, the city hasn’t conducted a comprehensive assessment of future needs in decades, thus necessitating an updated stormwater master plan.
“We could easily have $150 million of work that needs to be done in terms of fixing what we have and putting in where we have nothing,” she said.
Rooney also felt that the problem has worsened in recent years due to climate change — there isn’t necessarily more rain, but it tends to come down in a violent deluge rather than a steady sprinkle. She added that home redevelopment has reduced grassy land and replaced it with impervious surfaces that cannot collect the water, thus leading to more runoff.
“Just in the last four or five years we have had these serious record-breaking rainfall days and events that have caused damage to private properties,” Rooney said.
Situations vary by neighborhood
The city engineer said that other cities such as Portland and Tigard also deal with these same stormwater issues, but felt that Lake Oswego has a disproportionate amount because much of the city was built with the intention of remaining rural. Further, areas like Lake Grove and homes near Goodall and Knaus roads were in unincorporated Clackamas County not long ago. On the other hand, the city has very few stormwater problems in areas built with more modern standards such as Westlake.
“Anything north of Kruse and west of Fosberg, let’s say, all of that area was built as modern subdivisions in the ‘80s and ‘90s and you will find curb, gutter, sidewalk. We have hardly any stormwater issues ever out there,” Rooney said.
However, in older neighborhoods that haven’t received significant stormwater upgrades, heavy rain events can cause damage.
Dan Anderson, the chair of the Lake Grove Neighborhood Association, said that Twin Fir Road has little stormwater infrastructure and that the pooling of water on the road sometimes causes erosion as water trickles down the hill, as well as “alligator-like cracks” of the roadway.
First Addition faced stormwater issues in the middle and upper areas — particularly Ninth Street — but a project on D Avenue that extended to Ninth seemed to alleviate the problems, said neighborhood association chair Carole Ockert.
“There were a number of houses along there that were helped by it. One in particular was on the southeast corner of 9th and E. They actually ended up putting in a catch basin that is a place where they process the water and catch it. From what I understand it’s been very effective,” she said.
Due to its steep topography, the Uplands neighborhood faces consistent stormwater issues, chair Bob Ervin said. He said that homeowners have needed to install sump pumps to get water out and erosion is another concern.
“I think the fact that the rainwater isn’t managed better on the streets themselves adds to the problem and is certainly going to make reconstruction of streets more expensive than a remedial action here,” he said.
As the Review previously reported, a couple Evergreen neighbors have faced serious flooding events in recent years and blamed the city for not solving the issue. However, Tom Newton of the Evergreen Neighborhood Association said that the city has added some stormwater facilities in other areas of the neighborhood, which has helped matters.
The problem with berms
One way residents counteract runoff is by building berms or sand bags at the edge of their property to steer the water away. However, Rooney explained that when they do this, they effectively pass the water onto another home within the natural runoff stream. She recommended that people instead place these protective materials at the edge of their home rather than their property line.
“People want to put it on the street because they don’t want it in the yard. But yards are great for absorbing the water. If they put their sandbags along the street, all that does is send it to this guy, who then wants to send it to this guy. It’s a cascading effect,” she said.
Further, Rooney said the city has no records of some berms, making the problem of fixing a lopsided system even trickier.
“Technically no one is supposed to put a berm in but us. They’re supposed to come through us,” she said.
The perks of a master plan
In deciding where to prioritize projects with limited resources, Rooney said the city places areas where damage to property and roads or erosion is occurring higher up the pecking order.
“Just because a puddle exists doesn’t mean it’s causing damage,” she said.
However, she said a master plan would allow the city to identify where problems are most acute and how much projects would cost so it could pinpoint funding strategies such as a local improvement district or a bond measure. Rooney expects work to begin on a master plan in the next couple of years.
“Those are options the council could consider if they wanted to put more effort into it,” Rooney said. “It just hasn’t been the highest priority.”
Mayor Joe Buck said that pedestrian and stormwater infrastructure projects are not competing interests and cited D Avenue as an example of the city implementing both simultaneously.
“Adding pedestrian safety and stormwater in one fell swoop is a way to use the limited resources we have to accomplish the myriad of needs,” he said.
He added that it was too early to discuss the possibility of upping the stormwater fee or other ways to generate more funding for stormwater projects.
“The first step is looking at the master plan and budget. Similarly to the transportation system plan, (we’ll be) looking at that budget, engaging the community on what is an acceptable timeline for accomplishing these projects,” Buck said.