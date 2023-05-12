051723-celebrationlorne

The city of Lake Oswego is hosting the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month Celebration Sunday, May 21. 

 Courtesy photo: Dave Arpin

For the third consecutive year, the city of Lake Oswego will celebrate the cuisines, music and cultures within the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities during a one-day event.

The Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month Celebration will be held from 12-3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Millennium Plaza Park.