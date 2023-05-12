For the third consecutive year, the city of Lake Oswego will celebrate the cuisines, music and cultures within the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities during a one-day event.
The Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month Celebration will be held from 12-3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Millennium Plaza Park.
City parks and recreation staffer Emily Liu said that the department added a couple partners this year that have helped to accentuate the celebration — the Chinese Friendship Association of Portland and the Lake Oswego Chinese Council.
“I think that helped bring a different perspective and many more resources in terms of performers and food vendors,” Liu said, adding that Respond to Racism and LOforLOve continue as partners as well.
At the event, the Tahitian dance group Anavai O Te Ora will perform, World Champion Taekwondo & Grand Master Kim will provide a martial arts demonstration, the Sohal Sisters will showcase Indian dances and the popular White Lotus Dragon & Lion Dance team will entertain audiences, among other performers.
And Beaverton City Councilor Nadia Hasan will give the keynote address.
“She was the first Muslim woman to be put on City Council in Beaverton, so that’s super cool. Her parents are from India and Pakistan. She has a rich background and a unique perspective to talk about,” Liu said.
Some of the food of the event include KT Cafe, which offers Cantonese dim sum, as well as another vendor that will offer Korean cuisine.
Liu noted that events highlighting diversity like AAPI were not around when she grew up in Lake Oswego and commended the Lake Oswego City Council’s commitment to invest in occasions such as AAPI and the forthcoming Juneteenth Celebration. She encouraged the community to attend.
“It’s going to be fun. There are tons of great performers, great food, nonprofit booths. It’s going to be a great celebration. Hopefully everyone will come out and enjoy,” Liu said.