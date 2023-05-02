Missing the flower baskets that typically don local streets in early May?
The Lake Oswego Chamber of Commerce is putting them up in late May this year as a way to decrease costs, and the baskets will likely stay up until at least September.
Chamber Executive Director Liz Hartman said they will hang 205 baskets this year, with roughly 70 installed per night the week of May 30.
“We would love to have it run until the wine walk (in October). If it gets hot and baskets start drooping, it will only go through September,” Hartman said.
The flower basket program started in 1990 and was introduced by past chamber President Doug Oliphant. Jonn Karsseboom, owner of The Garden Corner, plants the baskets well before the May hanging and works to maintain them throughout the summer with a team of volunteers. Hartman noted that they have implemented separate hanging solutions for areas along the newly-improved Boones Ferry Road that have higher hangers than the ones downtown.
“You can find flower baskets throughout the City including Kruse Way and Meadows, “A” and “B” Avenues and State Street — even McVey!” Hartman wrote via email.
Hartman added: “We always welcome new contributors — and are needed as costs increase. Please consider a donation today to keep Lake Oswego blooming!”