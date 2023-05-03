Farmers market

The Lake Oswego Farmer's Market is slated to run from May until October. 

 PMG file photo

Get ready to enjoy fresh produce, diverse vendors and a variety of musical acts in Lake Oswego this spring, summer and early fall.

The Lake Oswego Farmers’ Market will run each Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting May 13 and through Oct. 7 at Millennium Plaza Park.