Get ready to enjoy fresh produce, diverse vendors and a variety of musical acts in Lake Oswego this spring, summer and early fall.
The Lake Oswego Farmers’ Market will run each Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting May 13 and through Oct. 7 at Millennium Plaza Park.
“We try hard to make the farmers’ market an experience — a place to go to meet friends and neighbors,” Parks and Recreation Supervisor Jamie Inglis said.
This year’s vendors will sell goods such as locally-sourced meat, fruit and brown butters, chorizo, granola, cheese and cookies, as well as hot plates of Korean and Chinese food, cheesecake and more. Overall, there are 27 new vendors this year.
Some vendors include: 3 Goats Farm, Gribble Creek Cattle Ranch, Modern Living Kitchen, Portland Seedhouse, Raw Oregon Honey, 808 Cheesecake, Briskets and Gravy, Carioca Bowls, Chimichurri Don Pablo, Don Felipe Fine Products, Good Wolf Craft Beverages, Ground Up PDX, High Peak Granola, Kinnamons Bakery, Hygge Chocolate, Love Hope Cookies, Roundhouse Foods, Stein Distillery, The Pastrysmith and Vtopian Cheese. There also will be youth vendors including Bucky Bites and LAS Cookies.
“It’s nice to have new vendors,” said Emily Liu, the city’s event coordinator and farmers’ market manager. “We’re rotating once a month to give people new opportunities.”
Each market will also feature a musical performance. The parks and recreation team’s goal was to increase representation of BIPOC and female performers at the market. Inglis noted that she can often hear five languages during a stroll through the market.
“We’re trying to emphasize different cultural foods, and the music lineup will showcase a variety of artists and talent in the Portland area,” Liu said.
The market also includes activities for kids, such as trivia with the chance to win fresh produce, and provides a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program matching — which Liu said is as needed as ever since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inglis noted that the farmers’ market attendance last year was close to pre-pandemic levels.
“People are so ready to be out and about and engage again,” she said.