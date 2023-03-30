ACCIDENTS
3/24 2:12 p.m. An accident was reported near Country Club Road and Kerr Parkway. No one was injured.
3/26 2:11 p.m. A hit-and-run accident was reported near Stafford Road and Overlook Drive. No one was injured.
THEFTS
3/24 10:58 a.m. A caller said a contractor ran off with $5,100.
3/24 11:05 a.m. Someone said their hearing aids were missing and they may have been stolen.
3/26 10:56 a.m. A vehicle had its back window broken, but nothing was taken near the 14800 block of Kruse Oaks Drive.
3/26 6:02 p.m. Someone walked out of a store with a cart full of items near the 10 block of South State Street.
FRAUD
3/24 9:51 a.m. A caller said someone opened an account in their name and they lost $3,000 as a result.
3/24 10:36 a.m. A resident said someone hacked into their accounts, then bought and booked things in their name. They were also getting blackmail threats from the person and believed they were based in Las Vegas.
3/24 2:09 p.m. Someone said they’d given more than $100,000 to an unknown person.
MISC.
3/24 9:30 a.m. Someone wanted to talk to police about people who were trespassing on their property.
3/24 11:02 a.m. A resident had questions about chickens bringing rats into their neighborhood near Westlake Drive and Southwood Drive.
3/24 11:03 a.m. A person wanted to know if he could get help serving papers to his ex-wife.
3/24 1:58 p.m. A caller said they received a letter from what appeared to be selective service, and they wanted to know if it was legitimate.
3/24 4:33 p.m. A resident said their half-sister threatened to come over after they’d had a fight with their mom.
3/24 7:32 p.m. Someone said their daughter lost her phone and it was pinging near the 30 block of Crestfield Court. They contacted the homeowner of the location and they said they didn’t have the phone. Eventually the daughter found her phone before police arrived.
3/24 8:08 p.m. A person was seen urinating in front of a complex near C Avenue and 5th Street.
3/24 9:44 p.m. A fight was reported at an undisclosed location.
3/24 10:03 p.m. Someone said they were hearing a loud beeping noise coming from the high school near the 2500 block of Country Club Road.
3/25 6:02 a.m. A person wanted to talk to an officer about people trespassing on her property, as well as cameras being on her house.
3/25 10:48 a.m. A resident said they received 10-15 texts and phone calls in a short period of time, then found that their phone number had been listed on “some sort of porn site.”
3/25 11:52 a.m. Someone was seen stumbling around near B Avenue and 5th Street.
3/25 1:30 p.m. A caller said someone was driving around and flipping them off near the 100 block of Leonard Street.
3/25 4:37 p.m. A resident wanted to talk to police about improper signage at a railroad crossing near North State Street and Foothills Road.
3/25 5:28 p.m. A suspicious looking vehicle that was unfamiliar to the area was seen near Vale Court and Westview Drive.
3/25 5:36 p.m. A caller said someone was sitting on a bench near the 500 block of 4th Street and they may have been under the influence. It turned out they were just using the power at the park to charge their phone.
3/25 5:45 p.m. A resident said they were storing property at a friend’s storage room and the friend refused to give it back.
3/25 6:25 p.m. An alarm was going off near the 2500 block of Country Club Road.
3/25 8:45 p.m. A caller said their son threw a pot through the window when they wouldn’t let him in.
3/25 9:18 p.m. Teens in a parking lot were being “belligerent” and breaking things near the 400 block of A Avenue.
3/26 8:15 a.m. Vandalism was found near the 40 block of Oriole Lane.
3/26 10:45 a.m. A caller said they had a restraining order against their son that had expired, and now he was on their front porch.
3/26 12:00 p.m. A resident wanted to give officers a copy of the U.S. Constitution.
3/26 12:12 p.m. A caller said their phone was stolen in downtown Portland and was now mapping at a location in Lake Oswego.
3/26 12:56 p.m. A person had “general questions” about how old a child could be before they were left alone or allowed to babysit.
3/26 4:50 p.m. A man had been slumped over in a vehicle for several hours near the 10 block of South State Street.
3/26 7:55 p.m. A loud truck apparently drove around a complex “at least four times” near 1st Street and E Avenue.
3/26 11:40 p.m. Someone was throwing things and yelling at the old Stanford’s parking lot near the 14800 block of Kruse Oaks Drive. It turned out they were working on their vehicle.