The city of Lake Oswego is positioned to weather continued inflationary pressures and a potential recession, but may face some tough choices if current economic conditions persist, according to City Manager Martha Bennett.
Bennett clarified the local government’s financial position during a budget committee meeting Thursday, May 4, that included deliberations on the proposed 2023-25 biennium budget.
Bennett said Lake Oswego can manage challenging economic pressures — like interest rate hikes and continued inflation — because it has robust reserves, is dependent on property taxes rather than more fluctuating revenue sources, has a labor agreement that caps salary increases and plans to keep expenditures down this biennium.
“The City has seen cost increases for labor, goods and services, and capital projects because of inflationary pressures. However, at present, those costs are manageable, largely due to strong fiscal practices in past biennia,” Bennett’s budget message reads.
However, the city manager raised concerns about the subsequent biennium and the potential need to reduce expenditures, raise revenue or pull money from reserves if costs remain high. Bennett in particular noted 3.5% inflation as a bellwether regarding future choices, but added that economists diverge in their forecasts.
“If we can get under 3.5% we are going to be OK. If it stays above 3.5% we’re not going to be OK and we’re going to have some discussions about increasing revenue or reducing services,” she said at the meeting.
Though the city is not adding many new programs due to economic conditions, it is funding the Lake Oswego Recreation and Aquatic Center and the first phase of the Rassekh Park project, which will add a new skatepark.
Costs for both projects came in higher than anticipated this year — leading the city to delay Rassekh Park development and to try to find additional funding for the recreation center. The city allocated over $4 million in additional capital funds for the center and $3.5 million to Rassekh, in part by reducing transfers from the general fund to the street fund from $3 million to $2 million. Bennett also said any spare dollars found were directed to the parks and rec projects. There also will be $5.7 million in funding for pedestrian safety improvements.
“The addition of the LORAC will also substantially increase the proposed budget of the Parks and Recreation Department. The proposed budget reflects $2.37 million in revenue from a variety of passes, entrance fees, class and program revenue, and an operating contribution from the Lake Oswego School District. This additional revenue covers approximately 85 percent of the estimated operating costs of the LORAC, and the balance is addressed by an allocation of $430,000 in general fund operating revenues,” the proposed budget reads.
Further, the city is hiring the equivalent of about 21 employees, largely to staff the center with lifeguards and other positions (many of which are part-time).
“We didn’t do that lightly. It’s the lowest we think we can add but, unless we add the staff, we can’t operate the programs that are going to take place in this new building,” Bennett said.
Councilor John Wendland clarified that the skatepark project is a high council priority because the city has not had a skatepark in town for years since the previous facility was replaced by the city’s operations and maintenance facility.
“We figured out how to fund part of Rassekh, part which is the skatepark, and then we will put on hold the remainder of Rassekh Park until we have funding identified,” he said.
The city is also budgeting for an additional plan examiner — Bennett noted a shortage in that field and complaints about examination delays.
In a more advantageous economic environment, Bennett surmised that the city could have spent more money on pathway projects, behavioral health support, library programming and/or fire-prevention efforts.
When asked about a potential replacement of the city’s wastewater treatment plant, Bennett said that project won’t show up significantly until at least the next biennium. That project may appear in a subsequent budget under materials and services rather than a capital expense, she added. However, the council also has yet to officially decide whether to proceed with that project.
“It’s a $631 million commitment of the city that’s not going to show up in a traditional way because we’re going to pay a third party to design, build and operate that plant for us,” Bennett said.
The city’s biennium budget, which is $456 million as proposed, is poised for approval at a subsequent budget committee meeting before it goes to City Council for final approval.