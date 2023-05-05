Budget 01

Lake Oswego City Manager Martha Bennett gives remarks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the upcoming Lake Oswego Recreation and Aquatics Center in March. 

 PMG photo: Jonathan House

The city of Lake Oswego is positioned to weather continued inflationary pressures and a potential recession, but may face some tough choices if current economic conditions persist, according to City Manager Martha Bennett.

Bennett clarified the local government’s financial position during a budget committee meeting Thursday, May 4, that included deliberations on the proposed 2023-25 biennium budget.