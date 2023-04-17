With a crowd of friends and colleagues watching, Jack Fix’s eyes widened and his palms raised as Zupan’s store director Patrick Ridgeway unveiled a box of goodies and a tall card with dozens of thoughtful notes to commemorate his retirement.
At 90 years old, Fix was the oldest employee at Zupan’s by about 25 years — but his age did not reflect his energy and enthusiasm for helping customers.
“I love all the people and everyone loves me,” Fix said. “That’s what makes it go.”
Fix grew up in Ritzville, Washington before moving to Portland and eventually starting his own real estate firm, Jack Fix Realty. Eleven years ago, after he retired from his career, Fix’s wife died and he wanted something to do to pass the time. So, knowing that the Zupan’s on Boones Ferry Road would soon open, he decided to apply. And he was hired.
“I didn’t need the money. I just needed something to do,” he said.
After being trained at the Macadam store, Fix has worked about three three-hour shifts each week bagging groceries, chatting with customers and taking bags out to customers’ cars.
Owner Mike Zupan said Fix was hired for his outgoing personality and that he hasn’t disappointed. Many customers know his name and ask for him when they enter the store.
“I wish we had 10 more Jacks. He was beloved by customers and staff,” Zupans said.
Ridgeway said Fix was a consistent storyteller, sharing tales from his time in the military and life.
“He was a very genuine guy with a lot of history. He just turned 90. He has some stories to tell,” he said.
Callie, an employee, said she will remember Fix’s witty humor and will miss discussing her day, golf and fishing with him.
“I told him he can’t show up for his shift next week, because that’s what he’s probably going to try to do,” she said.
Assistant director Trent Thomas said he typically encountered Fix reading the paper and drinking a Gatorade before his shift, and insisting that he take customers’ bags to their car.
“He does not believe he’s 90 years old — I can tell you that,” Thomas said.
Fix said he did not want to retire, but his family requested he do so because of physical challenges he was having. Family member Gary Harding said his 90th birthday would be good timing for retirement.
“We as a family, and I know Jack personally, all feel blessed by the people at Zupan’s, and the way that they approached everything related to his employment. It shows a commitment to community and to individuals — something we certainly need more of!” he wrote.
Fix said he plans to play golf upon his second retirement. But he will miss Zupan’s and described the store as the best place in the world.
“You have to enjoy it, enjoy the people. And make sure you do your job. That’s what I’ve been doing for 11 years,” he said.