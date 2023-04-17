With a crowd of friends and colleagues watching, Jack Fix’s eyes widened and his palms raised as Zupan’s store director Patrick Ridgeway unveiled a box of goodies and a tall card with dozens of thoughtful notes to commemorate his retirement.

At 90 years old, Fix was the oldest employee at Zupan’s by about 25 years — but his age did not reflect his energy and enthusiasm for helping customers.

