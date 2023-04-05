2nd Annual Asian Cultural Festival
Lake Oswego High School’s Asian American Student Union is holding the Asian Cultural Festival from 2-9 p.m., Saturday, April 8. The festival will feature performances, activity booths, and free food.
The performances begin at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium and will feature guest performances from a wide array of disciplines and art forms.
Tickets for the event are available online: https://www.asianfestivallo.com/event-details/.
Be green and spring clean! The class of 2024 is putting on a crafts drive for the kids at Clackamas Women’s Services (CWS). CWS is a local nonprofit that helps assist families dealing with domestic violence. Bring coloring books, journals, Strathmore or Bristol mixed media art supplies, pads, colored pencils, gel pens, marker sets, sharpies (colored), watercolor brushes, and pencils for sketching. The craft drive will be collecting supplies from April 3-7. Drop-off boxes are located inside the LHS front office.
Local schools need you! Consider applying for an advisory committee for terms. Starting next school year there is one application for all committees; in the form mark the committee that is of interest to you. Applications can be found at: losdschools.org/Page/2077
Applications are due Friday, April 7, at 5 p.m. Recommendations and selections will be made in April. All applicants will be notified by May 1.
More than 60 organizations from a wide array of industries and fields are participating in the event from 6:30-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, at Lakeridge High School.
LOSD is partnering with the City of Lake Oswego’s Sustainability Advisory Board, Lake Oswego Sustainability Network and Oswego Lake Watershed Council to host the second annual Lake Oswego Sustainability Resource Fair. Learn about organizations in the community that are advancing sustainability and working to protect the environment.
The event takes place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, April 15, at Lakeridge Middle School.
