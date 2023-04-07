The Lake Oswego School District is partnering with the City of Lake Oswego’s Sustainability Advisory Board, Lake Oswego Sustainability Network and Oswego Lake Watershed Council to host the second annual Lake Oswego Sustainability Resource Fair. Learn about organizations in the community that are advancing sustainability and working to protect the environment.
The event takes place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, April 15, at Lakeridge Middle School.
Lakeridge baseball auction and gala
The Lakeridge baseball team invites the community to an auction and gala to support the team at Celebration Catering Event Center, 1555 Bangy Road, Ste. 100, Lake Oswego. Saturday, April 15, 5 p.m.
West Linn-Wilsonville
‘The Little Mermaid’
Students from all four of the district middle schools, plus Three Rivers Charter and homeschoolers, will perform “The Little Mermaid” for this year’s middle school musical. Shows are at 7 p.m. April 13-18 and 2 p.m. April 15 at West Linn High School, and tickets are $12.
WHS pop-up thrift shop
Bring freshly cleaned clothes (sizes teen to adult — no children’s clothing) to WHS’s front office with a note that says “Thrift Shop.” They will be accepting donations until Monday, April 17. The Pop-Up Thrift Shop is on April 20, and all items sold will be $1.
CommuniCareOr.org will match all funds raised by 10. This means each $1 raised in the Thrift Shop will be worth $10. Further, CommuniCare will allow 25% of what is raised to be donated to a WHS organization.
West Linn May Day Celebration
The annual West Linn May Day celebration will be April 28, Performances begin at 7:30 p.m.
CREST Plant Sale
Find flowers, vegetables, herbs and so much more at the CREST Plant Sale on May 12-13, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Pre-order information and more is available at CREST’s website: wlwv.k12.or.us/crest