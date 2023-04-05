Lake Oswego2nd Annual Asian Cultural FestivalLake Oswego High School’s Asian American Student Union is holding the Asian Cultural Festival from 2-9 p.m., Saturday, April 8. The festival will feature performances, activity booths, and free food.
The performances begin at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium and will feature guest performances from a wide array of disciplines and art forms.
Be green and spring clean! The class of 2024 is putting on a crafts drive for the kids at Clackamas Women’s Services (CWS). CWS is a local nonprofit that helps assist families dealing with domestic violence. Bring coloring books, journals, Strathmore or Bristol mixed media art supplies, pads, colored pencils, gel pens, marker sets, sharpies (colored), watercolor brushes, and pencils for sketching. The craft drive will be collecting supplies from April 3-7. Drop-off boxes are located inside the LHS front office.
Advisory committee applications
Local schools need you! Consider applying for an advisory committee for terms. Starting next school year there is one application for all committees; in the form mark the committee that is of interest to you. Applications can be found at: losdschools.org/Page/2077
Applications are due Friday, April 7, at 5 p.m. Recommendations and selections will be made in April. All applicants will be notified by May 1.
Lakeridge and Lake Oswego High Career Night & Job Fair
More than 60 organizations from a wide array of industries and fields are participating in the event from 6:30-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, at Lakeridge High School.
Second Annual LO Sustainability Resource Fair
LOSD is partnering with the City of Lake Oswego’s Sustainability Advisory Board, Lake Oswego Sustainability Network and Oswego Lake Watershed Council to host the second annual Lake Oswego Sustainability Resource Fair. Learn about organizations in the community that are advancing sustainability and working to protect the environment.
The event takes place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, April 15, at Lakeridge Middle School.
West Linn-Wilsonville
West Linn High School May Day auditions
Auditions to perform will be Wednesday, April 5, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the choir room. You can sign up for an audition appointment outside room A106, and when you do, read the signup sheet for important information. If you have any questions, email Ms. Annie Kaiser @kaisera@wlwv.k12.or.us
There will also be auditions on Wednesday, April 5, for the May Day MCs – two to three senior students who introduce the court and all of the performers during the two May Day performances. MC auditions will be at lunch on Wednesday.
Wilsonville High School Springfest show auditions
The Springfest talent and variety show is looking for student talent. Auditions for Springfest will take place Tuesday, April 4, and Wednesday, April 5, after school from 3:20-4:20 p.m.
Students from all four of the district middle schools, plus Three Rivers Charter and homeschoolers, will perform “The Little Mermaid” for this year’s middle school musical. Shows are at 7 p.m. April 13-18 and 2 p.m. April 15 at West Linn High School, and tickets are $12.