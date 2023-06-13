Community and family watch Lake Oswego Middle School eighth graders participate in the annual balloon crossing on June 12. The balloon crossing is a symbolic and festive celebration of the transition from middle school to high school.
PMG photo: Mac Larsen
PMG photo: Mac Larsen
Lake Oswego Junior High School eighth graders crossed Country Club Road to cheers from friends and family during the annual balloon crossing Monday, June 12.
The tradition highlights the transition from middle school to high school on the last day of school by celebrating the graduating middle schoolers as they literally walk from middle school to high school. The Class of 2027 has faced unprecedented challenges in their middle school years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. High school brings its own set of usual challenges and new beginnings, such as AP exams, dances and varsity sports.