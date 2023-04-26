In a fundraiser for the 2023 Lake Oswego High School senior class carnival, parents are hosting a movie night featuring the film “Gratitude Revealed” at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4. The film explores how to live a more meaningful life. To purchase a ticket or donate, visit checkout.square.site/buy/NNOVTIERVXQANJ73TX5AFRZU.
Auction
Christ Church Parish is holding its spring auction, Blessings from the Garden, from 5 to. 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the church in Lake Oswego. The event will include wine and beer, hors d’oeuvres, socializing and a chance to bid on auction items such as an African safari and a beach getaway weekend. Tickets can be purchased online at ccparish.org/auction/.
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in West Linn’s Historic Willamette
West Linn’s Historic Willamette Main Street organization is teaming up with West Linn High School MEChA club to celebrate Cinco de Mayo Friday, May 5.
The celebration will take place 4-8 p.m. in the historic business district on Willamette Falls Drive and will include live music, market vendors, a photo booth, raffle prizes, a kids’ scavenger hunt and information booth from the student MEChA club.
Lakewood play
The Lakewood Theatre Company will perform the musical comedy “Something Rotten” from April 29 to June 11 at the Lakewood Center for the Arts in Lake Oswego. “Something Rotten” involves a pair of burgeoning playwright brothers who decide to write the first-ever musical. The play is set in the 16th century but fuses both Shakespeare and 21st century Broadway references. For tickets, visit lakewood-center.org.
Urban-rural divide
The West Linn Alliance for Inclusive Community and the West Linn Public Library will host a discussion on the urban-rural divide at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the West Linn Public Library. The talk is part of the Oregon Humanities Conversation Project, which works to bring people together with differing points of view.
Wilsonville lecture series
The Wilsonville Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee is offering a lecture series about the experiences of historically-marginalized community members.
There will be four more presentations in the series, each starting at 6:30 p.m. The first of those include:
On April 27, DEI committee chair Imran Haider will present “Growing Up Muslim in Clackamas County” at the Hilton Garden Inn.
On May 4, Bob Horenstein from the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland will discuss “The Mainstreaming of Antisemitism in America” at the Charbonneau Country Club.