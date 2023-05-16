Aquitas

The former Aequitas office building is shown here.

 Courtesy photo: Koin

Three former executives associated with the Lake Oswego-based firm Aequitas Management were found guilty of conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud in the District Court of Oregon Monday, May 15, after raising nearly $300 million from defrauded investors.

Former executive officer Robert J. Jesenik of Lake Oswego and executive vice presidents Andrew N. MacRitchie and Brian K. Rice also committed 28 counts of individual wire fraud, the verdict concluded. Conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud can lead to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a minimum of $500,000 per count.