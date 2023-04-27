050323-Swansonlorne

The federal government sought the seizure of the Swanson Financial Services location on 4309 Oakridge Road in Lake Oswego. 

 PMG photo: Corey Buchanan

After filing a civil complaint seeking forfeiture of a Lake Oswego financial advisor’s property, the federal government has reached a settlement agreement stipulating that David Swanson sell the property.

Swanson’s financial advising licenses were recently revoked after he sold more than $1.5 million worth of promissory notes — which were backed by the property under question for forfeiture at 4309 Oakridge Road in Lake Oswego — to five clients in 2018 and 2019.