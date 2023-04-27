After filing a civil complaint seeking forfeiture of a Lake Oswego financial advisor’s property, the federal government has reached a settlement agreement stipulating that David Swanson sell the property.
Swanson’s financial advising licenses were recently revoked after he sold more than $1.5 million worth of promissory notes — which were backed by the property under question for forfeiture at 4309 Oakridge Road in Lake Oswego — to five clients in 2018 and 2019.
Swanson purchased the property for $2.8 million in 2018 and primarily used client money to do so according to Rachel Royston, a fraud examiner for the United State’s Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon. Swanson had borrowed $2,380,000 from Seacoast Commerce Bank in 2018 to purchase the property and also received a loan from the Small Business Administration.
According to the settlement agreement, Swanson will attempt to sell the property in a commercially reasonable manner through the Keller Williams real estate agency. He will also need to provide documentation to the federal government about the transaction, and the government can reject an offer to purchase the property. Further, Swanson will not receive proceeds from the transaction.
“Escrow instructions shall be established directing that all net proceeds of the sale of DEFENDANT REAL PROPERTY, less any outstanding encumbrances, liens, property taxes, and reasonable sales expenses, be made payable to the United States Marshal’s Service, and delivered to the attention of Assistant United States Attorney Katie de Villiers via the United States Attorney’s Office,” the settlement agreement reads. “CLAIMANT specifically agrees and acknowledges that neither he nor any of the entities to which he is connected, including the Swanson Family Trust and any of its trustees or beneficiaries, shall receive any proceeds from the sale.”
Swanson had served as a financial expert for KATU news programming, and some of the clients decided to work with him after viewing his interviews. The Oregonian found that Swanson’s segments were paid advertising. Swanson wrote in a previous statement to the Review that he accepted responsibility and the loss of his licenses, adding that he was going through a personal health issue.