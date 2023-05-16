A former Lake Oswego High School student filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, May 9, alleging that the Lake Oswego School District mishandled the investigation into her alleged sexual assault and failed to provide “her right to a safe learning environment.”
The student previously filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for Oregon. That case was terminated on April 14 after her attorney filed a notice of voluntary dismissal. Pamplin Media Group’s policy is not to name alleged victims of sexual assault.
The plaintiff, an 18-year-old former Lake Oswego High School student, alleges that LOSD’s actions caused “severe emotional distress including anxiety, stress, worry, and emotional distress.” The complaint alleges intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, retaliation and negligence and requests declaratory relief.
The former student requests a jury trial and economic and non-economic damages of up to $1,525,000. The plaintiff also seeks a declaratory judgment that LOSD violated Oregon’s school attendance laws and regulations by disenrolling her in retaliation for complaining about the failure of a safety plan and “failed to provide a safe, positive, and productive learning environment.”
The complaint states that the plaintiff was sexually assaulted by a fellow LOHS student in August 2022. In October, the assistant principal of Lake Oswego High School, Ryan Rosenau, was informed of the alleged assault. According to the complaint, the school district advised the plaintiff to file a restraining order despite the fact that Clackamas County will not issue orders against minors.
In November, the plaintiff requested that the “offending male student be transferred to another high school within LOSD.” Instead a “safety plan” was put in place, requiring the male student to “avoid passing times, unstructured times, lunch, and other times,” when he could encounter the plaintiff. In the subsequent months, the student violated the safety plan multiple times, according to the complaint.
In March 2023, the plaintiff stopped attending school because of the violations to the safety plan and was disenrolled from LOHS “due to her absence from school.”
While the district does not comment on ongoing litigation it did send the following statement in an email to the Review, “we care deeply about the safety of our students and take allegations seriously. We ask students to please contact a caring adult in our schools, such as a principal, counselor, or teacher, and report incidents so we may respond immediately.”