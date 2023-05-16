042623-dismissallorne

A former Lake Oswego High School senior filed a lawsuit against the district in the Clackamas County Circuit Court.

 PMG file photo

A former Lake Oswego High School student filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, May 9, alleging that the Lake Oswego School District mishandled the investigation into her alleged sexual assault and failed to provide “her right to a safe learning environment.”

The student previously filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for Oregon. That case was terminated on April 14 after her attorney filed a notice of voluntary dismissal. Pamplin Media Group’s policy is not to name alleged victims of sexual assault.

