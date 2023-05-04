North anchor 01

The North Anchor development is slated to have a hotel, restaurant, retail and housing.

A project to build a new hotel and mixed-use complex in downtown Lake Oswego appears headed for another delay.

After the Lake Oswego City Council approved an extension for construction of the North Anchor project from January of this year to June, developer Urban Development Partners said during a city redevelopment agency meeting Tuesday, May 2, that it has yet to secure financing for the project due to economic conditions and that it doesn’t yet have a clear picture as to when it will break ground. The development company plans to return to the council at a subsequent meeting with an extension request.