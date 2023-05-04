A project to build a new hotel and mixed-use complex in downtown Lake Oswego appears headed for another delay.
After the Lake Oswego City Council approved an extension for construction of the North Anchor project from January of this year to June, developer Urban Development Partners said during a city redevelopment agency meeting Tuesday, May 2, that it has yet to secure financing for the project due to economic conditions and that it doesn’t yet have a clear picture as to when it will break ground. The development company plans to return to the council at a subsequent meeting with an extension request.
The project is slated to add an 83-room hotel and a mixed-use development with 67 residential homes, 6,000 square feet of retail and 75 parking spaces — including 61 in a structured parking facility — at First Street and B Avenue. The city’s redevelopment agency, which includes city councilors, approved the sale of the property for just under $5 million in late 2021. The agency also agreed to contribute $2 million for permit fees, system development charges and construction costs, meaning it netted about $3 million. The city had owned the parcels since 2012.
Nick Santangelo, with a real estate investment company CBRE, provided some insight at the meeting regarding the current market conditions. He said that equity and debt providers sit in a defensive position due to rising interest rates and lenders are hesitant to invest in projects.
“The project itself was received very well by the capital markets to include equity and debt. It’s just the timing wasn’t right. The yields don’t make sense. It makes it hard for these deals to pencil,” he said.
Further, he said that negative headlines regarding Portland’s issues impact investments in the area.
“It is a real concern and something I deal with multiple times a week is getting lenders and equity partners who are calling from different markets … They are wondering what is going on in Portland. We have some really ‘headline risk’ we’ve dealt with,” he said, later noting that Lake Oswego has its own brand that can be highlighted as a differentiating factor.
While understanding UDP’s predicament, Lake Oswego councilors expressed apprehension that the project can’t yet go forward and wanted more certainty and communication.
“This could be years to go. At some point we have to build this thing,” said councilor Massene Mboup.
Councilor John Wendland noted that the city has worked on this iteration of the project (previous efforts to redevelop the site date all the way back to 2004) for about a half decade and that a previous partner, Atticus Hotel, pulled out in 2020.
“We gave too long of a leash and we should have cut it off sooner. In hindsight, it’s always 20/20, but we were let on a path of ‘Oh we can do it. We can do it.’ And boom, we get the call saying ‘We’re done.’ That cost us three years probably,” Wendland said, adding that he hoped the city would not have to wait two-to-three more years for the project to actualize.
UDP principal Eric Cress emphasized that the development company is committed to seeing the project through no matter how long it takes.
“These next few months and a couple years, we may see some difficulties and face inevitable challenges, but it will pale in comparison to the long-term impacts to the coming decades and how the buildings will (positively) affect the experiences of the people in Lake Oswego,” Cress said.
Mayor Joe Buck hoped for more clear and consistent communication from UDP.
“We would appreciate good communication and openness. We have to know what’s going on or it’s really difficult to understand the position other than in vague terms,” he said.
In the meantime, UDP plans to tinker with the project to try to make it more attractive for financiers, but emphasized there is no desire to make drastic changes. Sarah Zahn, the chief operating officer for UDP, said that the apartment project in particular was expensive and mentioned compliance with the city’s development code as a challenge.
“I don’t want to make that request (for revisions to the project) until I fully understand what that means for the project, what that means for the city and if that is going to generate positive movement for the project,” Zahn said.