Lake Run
Locals will once again have the chance to saunter around their breathtaking community while helping to address the housing crisis during the upcoming 2023 Lake Oswego Lake Run.
The event, put on by Northwest Housing Alternatives and slated for Saturday, May 6, at Millennium Plaza Park, will include 5K and 10K runs where participants will walk or run around Oswego Lake, as well as a Kids Dash.
Movie night
In a fundraiser for the 2023 Lake Oswego High School senior class carnival, parents are hosting a movie night featuring the film “Gratitude Revealed” at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4. The film explores how to live a more meaningful life. To purchase a ticket or donate, checkout.square.site/buy/NNOVTIERVXQANJ73TX5AFRZU.
Lakewood play
The Lakewood Theatre Company will perform the musical comedy “Something Rotten” from April 29 to June 11 at the Lakewood Center for the Arts in Lake Oswego. “Something Rotten” involves a pair of burgeoning playwright brothers who decide to write the first-ever musical. The play is set in the 16th century but fuses both Shakespeare and 21st century Broadway references. For tickets, visit lakewood-center.org.
Wilsonville lecture series
The Wilsonville Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee is offering a lecture series about the experiences of historically-marginalized community members.
There will be four more presentations in the series, each starting at 6:30 p.m.
On May 4, Bob Horenstein from the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland will discuss “The Mainstreaming of Antisemitism in America” at the Charbonneau Country Club.
Attorney general visit
Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum will discuss her accomplishments during a Willamette Women Democrats meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Celebrate Conference Room in Lake Oswego. Some topics she will discuss include victories against Monsanto, imposter scams and a settlement against opioid companies. Attending the event costs $20 and reservations should be reserved by Monday, May 8, by visiting www.W2Dems.com or calling 503-656-4445.
How to research your home
The Oswego Heritage Council welcomes community members for a talk on how to research the history of your home at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the Lake Oswego Public Library.
Author presentation
Local author Dr. Veronica Esagui will discuss her historical fiction book “Mary Celeste: The Solved Mystery of A Ghost Ship” at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Lake Oswego Public Library. Due to some sensitive material, this book may not be suitable for those under 13, according to the author. The event is free to attend.
To have an event highlighted in the events page, contact assistant editor Corey Buchanan at cbuchanan@pamplinmedia.com.