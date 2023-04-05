The Newcomers Welcome Club of Lake Oswego is holding a meet and greet from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Oswego Heritage House. The event is for those who want to learn more about the organization and meet current members.
Lakewood play
The Lakewood Theatre Company will showcase performances of the drama “Doubt: A Parable,” at various times March 3 to April 8 at the Lakewood Center for the Arts in Lake Oswego. The play asks attendees to reflect on how to find truth amid conflicting information. For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://lakewood-center.org.
Lake Oswego Reads events
Tribal economies: Lewis & Clark professor Stephen Dow Beckham will discuss how Oregon tribal economies have evolved over centuries and have prospered over the last few decades during a talk at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at The Springs at Lake Oswego.
The Power to frame: Cynthia-Lou Coleman, a professor emeritus of communication at Portland State University, will discuss how news media and other sources have mischaracterized Native Americans and the knowledge they possess during a talk at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Adult Community Center.
Native Children and boarding schools: Eva Guggemos, the university archivist and associate professor at Pacific University, will discuss the boarding schools that were created to break students ties to Native cultures and specifically a school in Oregon: Chemawa Indian School at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the Lake Oswego Public Library.
Teen Art Showcase
Talented youth Lake Oswego artists will show their work during the Outside the Art Room showcase from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Christ Church Parish.
Tolling discussion
During a Willamette Women Democrats meeting state Rep. Susan McLain and Oregon Department assistant director Lindsay Baker will talk about the funding gap for transportation projects regionally and how tolling can address that gap. The event will take place at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Celebrate Conference Center in Lake Oswego.