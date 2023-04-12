Talented youth Lake Oswego artists will show their work during the Outside the Art Room showcase from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 14 at Christ Church Parish.
Tolling discussion
During a Willamette Women Democrats meeting state Rep. Susan McLain and Oregon Department of Transportation assistant director Lindsay Baker will talk about the funding gap for transportation projects regionally and how tolling can address that gap. The event will take place at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at the Celebrate Conference Center in Lake Oswego.
Sustainability Resource Fair
On Earth Day, the Lake Oswego School District, city of Lake Oswego, Oswego Lake Watershed Council and the Lake Oswego Sustainability Network are hosting the Sustainability Resource Fair, which will include organizations that will provide information about sustainability at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
Lake Oswego Reads events
Student book discussion
Lake Oswego School District students will discuss the LO Reads novel “The Seed Keeper” at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16 in the Lake Oswego Public Library.
Food talk
Acclaimed chefs Marlene and Fernando Divina will discuss ancient foods and how they are incorporated into our meals today during an event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at the Lake Oswego Public Library.