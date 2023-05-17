The Lake Oswego Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual awards ceremony from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Ironlight in Lake Oswego. At the event, honors such as business of the year, lifetime achievement award and community leader of the year award will be presented. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit lakeoswegochamberchamber.com.
Lake Grove concert
The Lake Grove Presbyterian Church in Lake Oswego is hosting a free concert featuring the church’s sanctuary choir and gospel singer Pam Baker at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
West Linn spring concert
The West Linn Community Chorus will perform its spring concert “Going Baroque” Saturday, May 20 at the Living Savior Lutheran Church in Tualatin.
Admission for the concert, which starts at 4 p.m., is $15. For children under 10 and under, a donation is encouraged. The Living Savior Lutheran Church is located at 8740 SW Sagert Street.
Lakewood play
The Lakewood Theatre Company will perform the musical comedy “Something Rotten” from April 29 to June 11 at the Lakewood Center for the Arts in Lake Oswego. “Something Rotten” involves a pair of burgeoning playwright brothers who decide to write the first-ever musical. The play is set in the 16th century but fuses both Shakespeare and 21st century Broadway references. For tickets, visit lakewood-center.org.
Wilsonville lecture series
The Wilsonville Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee is offering a lecture series about the experiences of historically-marginalized community members.
There will be two more presentations in the series, each starting at 6:30 p.m.
On June 8, Rudyane River-Lindstrom, who is the director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the High Education Coordinating Commission, will present “Systemic Racism in Oregon Schools” at the Wilsonville Public Library.
On July 6, Ian Jaquiss with Relay Resources will discuss “Demystifying Disability” at Clackamas Community College.
Lake Oswego Farmers’ Market
Lake Oswego Farmers’ Market, featuring fresh produce, music and hot food, will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Millennium Plaza Park.
Taking Carbon out of Transportation
The League of Women Voters of Clackamas County is offering an event titled Taking Carbon Out of Transportation from 2-3 p.m. May 17 at the West Linn Adult Community Center. Matt Noble, a public affairs specialist with the Oregon Department of Transportation, will discuss goals and strategies to reduce greenhouse emissions in the transportation sector, among other topics.