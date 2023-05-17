051723-eventslorne

Mary Puskas was honored with the Bob Bigelow Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Lake Oswego Chamber of Commerce Community Awards last year.

 PMG Photo: J. Brian Monihan

LO chamber awards

The Lake Oswego Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual awards ceremony from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Ironlight in Lake Oswego. At the event, honors such as business of the year, lifetime achievement award and community leader of the year award will be presented. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit lakeoswegochamberchamber.com.