The Oregon District Court denied a former Lake Oswego High School senior’s motion for a temporary restraining order on Monday, April 10, during the first proceeding in the ongoing lawsuit against the Lake Oswego School District.
Oregon District Court Judge Marco A. Hernandez denied the motion after considering the strict factors and precedents that relate to preliminary injunctive relief. A preliminary injunction is an immediate intervention by a court for future wrongs. The denied motion for a temporary restraining order would’ve preceded court proceedings regarding the merits of the former student’s case.
The former LOHS senior’s lawsuit continues with a preliminary injunction hearing at 9 a.m. Monday, April 25.
Although the motion for a temporary restraining order was denied, the plaintiff’s lawsuit is still active as both sides submit briefs before the court hearing and address the alleged claims stated in her initial complaint filed on April 4.
In the plaintiff’s complaint, she alleges that Lake Oswego School District mishandled the investigation into her rape by another student and failed to properly implement its own Title IX policies and safety plan. If the plaintiff is granted injunctive relief, her rapist would be removed from LOHS and moved to an alternative education setting in the district.