041923-hearinglorne

A hearing for a former Lake Oswego High School senior's lawsuit against the Lake Oswego School District is set for April 25.

 PMG file photo

The Oregon District Court denied a former Lake Oswego High School senior’s motion for a temporary restraining order on Monday, April 10, during the first proceeding in the ongoing lawsuit against the Lake Oswego School District.

Oregon District Court Judge Marco A. Hernandez denied the motion after considering the strict factors and precedents that relate to preliminary injunctive relief. A preliminary injunction is an immediate intervention by a court for future wrongs. The denied motion for a temporary restraining order would’ve preceded court proceedings regarding the merits of the former student’s case.