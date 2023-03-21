From April 1-30, the program will offer lectures, interactive activities, documentary screenings and more based on Diane Wilson’s novel “The Seed Keeper,” which follows Rosalie as she confronts her Indigenous culture and family’s history of loss and hardship — and finds strength from that same history.
Here are some events to check out.
LO Reads Kickoff
Lake Oswego Reads organizer Nancy Niland pointed out that the annual book giveaway event has lost a bit of its luster due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To bring the energy back, the program will host its first-ever opening day slate of activities Saturday, April 1.
The day will include a read aloud with Karen Kitchen of the Osage Nation, an interwoven presentation with an Indigenous artist, Native American flute-playing, a presentation on salmon and Indigenous foods, a soil study project and more.
“We didn’t want to lose the excitement of a celebration,” Niland said.
Art show
Every year, local artists create artwork based on the Lake Oswego Reads novel. This year, Niland said over 20 artists participated. The art show will be held 6 p.m Monday, April 3 at the Lakewood Center for the Arts.
“It’s varied because they are all using different mediums. I think it feels lighter and more joy-filled than perhaps previous years. From my initial glance it is uplifting and beautiful,” Niland said.
Lectures
A couple of the lectures Niland recommended people check out include a presentation on Indigenous tribal economies by Stephen Dow Beckham, a history professor at Lewis & Clark College, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Springs of Lake Oswego and a presentation from Portland State University communications professor Cynthia-Lou Coleman on how Indigenous peoples are misrepresented in news and other stories at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at the Adult Community Center.
“People are going to (learn) how we’ve mischaracterized Indigenous people’s cultures and how important they are to resurrect. The intuitive knowledge Native people have had for thousands of years is what we can really use now,” Niland said of the latter lecture.
Story walk
Those interested can also check out a storywalk at Luscher Farm throughout the month. At the walk, they can read the story “All Around Us” about a grandfather and his granddaughter discussing gardens and seeds.
“It’s an exploration of the cycles of life and nature told from a Native American perspective,” Niland said.
Author talk
Instead of the usual lecture, the author, Wilson, will have a conversation about the novel with fellow author Robin Wall Kimmerer during an event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at Lakeridge High School.
“I think it will be a really lovely and engaging conversation because they are both mutual fans of one another,” Niland said.
Niland recommended people attend all the other festivities this month, as well as check out the passport created based on the themes of the book and in turn enter into a drawing for prize baskets.
“I think they’ll be not only really interesting and engaging but they’ll be fun. We try to focus on having great thoughtful discussions, but to make it engaging. Let’s have fun with the book,” Niland said. “I’ve heard from so many people how much they really enjoyed the story and said it was a good read.”